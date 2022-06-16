The V.I. Elections Board voted Wednesday not to take action on three recent complaints, and said the issues raised are not in the board’s jurisdiction.
The board began meeting Monday and voted to appoint Lisa Harris-Moorhead as chair of an investigative committee to serve along with members Angeli Leerdam and Alecia Wells.
The committee was tasked with investigating letters sent to the Elections System, including a complaint by incumbent Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, who said she had also filed a police report because aspiring St. Croix Senate candidate Patricia James is “threatening my life and is coercing people not to vote for me.”
Another letter by Kent Bernier Sr. and Oakland Benta, who are challenging incumbent Democrats Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach in the August 6 primary, complained that Democratic leaders are improperly endorsing and favoring the Bryan/Roach campaign.
And the third letter was written by Linford Warner, who said he believes Angel Bolques, who is seeking election to the At-Large Senate seat, does not live on St. John.
The board reconvened the meeting Wednesday and first heard from the investigative committee in executive session, before allowing the public back into the board’s video conference.
Moorhead declined to go into detail about the committee’s findings, “and the board has just agreed that none of these fall within our jurisdiction for various reasons, and those individual reasons for each complaint will be provided to each of the parties and I don’t think it’s proper that we publicize it any further,” she said.
Board member Harriet Mercer made a motion that Bolques “immediately provide this board and the public” with proof of his residency on St. John, but Chairman Raymond Williams said she was out of order because Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes had done her due diligence and found Bolques qualified to run for the At-Large seat.
Candidates who want to challenge the Supervisor’s assessment can do so in the court, Williams added.
Seven board members voted to accept the report as delivered by the investigative committee and take no further action, with Mercer the only member voting in opposition, and members Atanya Springette and Liliana Belardo de O’Neal abstaining.
Three members were absent Wednesday, and former member Glen Webster’s June 2 death has left one vacancy, which Fawkes said will be filled by the write-in candidate who received the next highest number of votes in the 2020 election.