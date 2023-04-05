Meeting virtually, Supervisor Caroline Fawkes let members of the Board of Elections know she had received an invitation from the British Virgin Islands to attend that territory’s elections on April 24.
The board then moved swiftly into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
After approximately 20 minutes of executive session, the Elections board reconvened and passed a motion in favor of raising salaries for Elections System of the Virgin Islands staff.
Fawkes then briefed the board on the proposed budget, which has to be submitted to the Legislature by May 5. Fawkes said the ESVI will request $3 million for the 2024 fiscal year.
“You always propose what you would like and get what you can and go from there,” Fawkes told the board. Fawkes said some of the numbers may be revised in light of the board’s earlier personnel decision, but the amount she will request from the Legislature still will not exceed $3 million.
Member Lisa Harris-Moorehead asked that any vote the board makes be contingent upon seeing those changes.
“If we vote on a budget that’s not finalized, I don’t think it’s good for the record,” Moorehead said. Fawkes told the board they would have the revised figures later in the day.
Member Epiphane Joseph moved to accept the figures as given by Supervisor Fawkes and the motion carried with eight in favor, one abstaining and four absences.
Moving into discussion about the budget for the board itself, several members, including Epiphane Joseph, said the proposed $45,000 bookmarked for travel and reimbursement was too low. Joseph proposed that the amount be raised to $100,000, but declined to enter a motion.
Member Raymond J. Williams moved for the addition and for increasing the amount reserved for professional services from $50,000 to $65,000 and for training from $16,800 to $25,000. Mercer moved to amend that the amount for training be raised to $30,000, which carried with five in favor, three against and six absent.
The amended motion carried with eight in favor and six absent, bringing the board’s proposed 2024 operating budget up to $427,860.