The V.I. Elections Board has taken action to ensure the counting of ballots during and after Election Day on Tuesday is transparent.
This includes the livestreaming and recording of the canvassing and counting process, both on election night, and for absentee ballots on Nov. 4, 7 and 14.
Board Chairman Raymond Williams said the goal is twofold: to prevent “masses of people” from entering the Elections offices and potentially violating social distancing guidelines, and to prevent any public interference of the counting process.
Board member Arturo Watlington Jr. said the action also seeks to boost transparency, particularly of the absentee ballot count, which is expected to be high.
“As we can see from the [absentee ballot] numbers, this is more than any other time in the history of the Virgin Islands,” Watlington said, referring to the 1,962 absentee ballots mailed out or picked up, and the 887 already received territorywide.
Watlington added that recording the canvassing and counting process will be useful if a candidate challenges the results.
Canvassing for early voting and at-poll results will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed via www.vivote.gov, facebook.com/wtjx, and facebook.com/vivote.gov.
According to Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes, both districts will not be livestreamed simultaneously and that one district will have to be livestreamed before the other.
Other actions
The board also approved a motion to have ballot results reported immediately to the public as they become available to the board. Watlington, who introduced the motion, said it would be “unfair” for candidates and the public to wait for an exorbitant amount of time on Election night as precincts come in. “This is a very anxious time, and I believe that the public has a right to know as quickly as we have the right to know, as information becomes available,” he said.
Williams objected and voiced concern that releasing results in a “piecemeal” fashion may lead to confusion.
“On more than one occasion, in previous elections, when we released information like that, there was a lot of misinformation released,” he said. Williams recommended releasing results in a more systematic way: one release to show early vote totals, another release to show at-poll vote totals and another for absentee votes on Nov. 7. The board approved the original motion, as stated by Watlington. The board also approved a motion to have board members count and determine the exact number of absentee ballots received on Election Day.
Upon finishing the count, the board will secure the ballots in double-locked boxes with separate keys, one held by the Elections supervisor or designee and one held by a board member or administrative assistant.
“Before we complete our work for that night, we can ensure that we have an accurate number and that we put them in a lock box,” Watlington said.
The board will also take note of when the absentee ballots were sent out, received and by what method.