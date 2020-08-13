Potential disruptions in the U.S. Postal Service have local election officials rethinking how to send out and receive absentee ballots for the 2020 General Election.
On Wednesday, during a meeting of the V.I. Board of Elections, members entertained the idea of sending out absentee ballots at least three weeks in advance of the Nov. 3 election, a change from this year’s primary election, in which absentee ballots were sent out a week prior to Election Day at the latest.
According to Elections officials, the intent is to give voters ample time to return their absentee ballots to the Elections System, given the COVID-19 pandemic, the hurricane season and the uncertainty surrounding the Postal Service.
Indeed, newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has reportedly imposed cost-cutting measures to the Postal Service, such as eliminating overtime pay for workers and holding mail until the next day when postal distribution centers are running late — both of which have already resulted in mail delays, according to a recent report from the Associated Press.
“We want to make sure that everyone has a ballot way in advance so that they can get it back,” said Board Chairman Raymond Williams. “By mailing out ballots three weeks in advance, it shouldn’t be an issue. You can probably send a ballot within three weeks to Russia and it will be back.”
Board members also agreed to talk with the Postal Service about adjusting the quantity of their bulk deliveries. Typically, the Postal Service requires a certain number of absentee ballots in order to initiate the bulk delivery. Board members said they hope this number can be reduced to get ballots out quicker.
Williams said the board may also purchase secure drop boxes that will be placed outside the Elections offices territorywide to accommodate voters who don’t want to use mail or come into close contact with anybody.
Wednesday’s board meeting included an “after action review” of the 2020 Democratic Primary, which took place Aug. 1.
While members were largely satisfied with how the election transpired, areas of improvement included the delivery and receipt of absentee ballots and the need for better communication with the public. Indeed, Williams said there were some voters who were still not aware of where to vote on Election Day.
The board concluded the counting of the primary election’s absentee ballots Tuesday.
The total number of voters who participated was 4,323 or 12.76%. The territory has a total of 33,869 registered Democrats.
For official results, visit the Elections System website at www.vivote.gov.
Voter Registration resumed in both districts on Thursday, Aug. 6. Due to COVID-19, the offices are currently operating on the following schedule:
St. Croix: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Thomas-St. John: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. John: Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.