Debate1

{span}The “Great Debate” moderator former senator Janette Millin Young during Thursday’s event at {span}the University of the Virgin Islands Administration Building on St. Thomas.{/span}{/span}

ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islanders are ready for their next act, according to those who took to the podium Thursday night at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Administration Building to debate whether the territory should ratify a constitution before defining its relationship with the United States.

The Elections System of the Virgin Islands hosted the “Great Debate” as one of several events being held to celebrate the system’s 60th anniversary.