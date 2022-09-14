The Board of Elections voted at its Monday meeting to allow residents to vote at any location on Election Day without restrictions, making going to the polls more convenient and accessible.
It means that a registered voter in Frederiksted can vote at any location in Christiansted, compared to the 2020 election when there were some restrictions as to who could vote where.
Voters will have their registration verified via electronic database that will alert other locations once individuals have voted.
Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes said the board also approved a draft of the Election Day ballot to give voters an opportunity to prepare for Nov. 8.
“I changed the draft into a sample ballot and that’s what goes out to the public.” Fawkes told The Daily News, explaining that the draft ballot, which is eventually made public, gives voters a chance to familiarize themselves ahead of Election Day.
Board members also approved a measure to print 50% of the ballots. The remaining 50% will be “activation cards” with voters being able to select their candidate on screen, print out the ballot and turn it into the DS200 machine to be counted, Fawkes said.
The Election Systems of the Virgin Islands website notes there currently are 26,343 registered voters on St. Croix, 2,298 on St. John, and 26,185 on St. Thomas.
Fawkes said that as of Monday, five voting locations were approved for St. Croix, three on St. Thomas and two on St. John so “voters can vote at any location.”
The approved sites are as follows:
• Arthur A. Richards Junior High School
• Educational Complex gymnasium
• Central High School gymnasium
• D.C. Canegata Recreation Center
• Julius E. Sprauve School
• Calabash Boom Community Center on St. John
• University of the Virgin Islands
• Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium
• Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School
More polling sites are likely to be added, but the 10 sites are what have been approved thus far.
Fawkes on Monday also sought to remedy concerns that arose after the closing of poll locations during the August primary election. At the time, results from one district were released prematurely, resulting in confusion.
According to Fawkes, individual voting districts will not be able to share results with the public until after its published to the Elections website.
The board is “trying to make sure each district does not print the results until they are told,” Fawkes said.
The board briefly went into executive session, and Fawkes reported out of the session that members voted on personnel matters.