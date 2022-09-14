Elections

Voters cast their Democratic primary ballots at Gladys Abraham Elementary School on St. Thomas in 2016.

 Daily News file photo

The Board of Elections voted at its Monday meeting to allow residents to vote at any location on Election Day without restrictions, making going to the polls more convenient and accessible.

It means that a registered voter in Frederiksted can vote at any location in Christiansted, compared to the 2020 election when there were some restrictions as to who could vote where.