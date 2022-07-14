Election Supervisor Caroline Fawkes has responded to a complaint by gubernatorial candidate Kent Bernier Sr. regarding Raymond Williams, who is running for re-election to the Board of Elections.
Bernier has previously filed complaints with the Elections System accusing Democratic Party leaders of unfairly favoring incumbent Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s campaign, and the latest complaint accuses Williams of having a conflict of interest.
Williams serves as the board chairman, and is also on the board of the Public Services Commission and is employed as director of the V.I. Lottery.
Bernier and running mate Oakland Benta are “demanding a hearing and the removal of the Chairman,” from the board and the ballot, “for violations and infractions” of the V.I. Code and Revised Organic Act, according to the June 27 letter.
Bernier cited a section of the V.I. Code that says the lottery director “shall not be engaged in any other profession or occupation,” and said Williams “is employed by the incumbent Governor, in multiple conflicting positions and is heavily influence by the Governor,” which “is unacceptable and illegal especially when that Incumbent Governor is being challenged by another Democratic Gubernatorial candidate. The very nature of his employment compromises a free and fair and just election.”
Bernier also cited a section of the law that requires candidates for public office to take a leave of absence from their governmental duties, as well as employees of election boards that are running as candidates for that board of elections.
Bernier also cited a section of the V.I. Code that includes penalties for public officials who knowingly benefit from a conflict of interest, and a section of the Revised Organic Act regarding persons not eligible for membership in the Legislature.
That last section doesn’t apply to the situation with Williams at all, and Bernier’s reliance on it “is completely out of context,” according to a July 7 response from Election Supervisor Caroline Fawkes.
Bernier is also incorrect that Williams would be required to take leave from the board of elections while running for re-election, because he is an elected member of the board, not an employee, Fawkes wrote.
Fawkes said she had forwarded the matter regarding leave from the position of lottery director, and Bernier’s conflict of interest concerns to the Attorney General’s Office, which is tasked by law with investigating such matters, and “there is no action for the Supervisor of Elections to take.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, Fawkes said that to date, Attorney General Denise George had not responded to Bernier’s complaint.
She said that aside from Bernier’s letter, there have been no other recent complaints or questions about the qualifications of candidates running in the Aug. 6 primary election.
Williams declined to comment on Bernier’s complaint Wednesday.