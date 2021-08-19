Appearing before the Senate Finance Committee on St. Croix on Wednesday and citing the need to fund mandated raises and the replacement of aging vehicles, the V.I. supervisor of elections submitted a budget request $723,515 above the $2,009,210 total recommended by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. for the V.I. Elections System and the Board of Elections.
Comparing the Elections System’s 2021 and 2022 budget, Supervisor of Elections Carolina Fawkes said one of the most notable increases was in personnel services, for a projected total of $912,225. Fawkes explained that the Elections Board requested the additional funding to provide a 6% salary increase for the Elections System management team, which includes the supervisor of elections and two deputy supervisors.
Fawkes also noted that the budgeted funds for personnel would also help cover mandated raises for Elections System classified employees. “So this would be an opportunity to begin to equalize the pay in reference to the scope and responsibility of these positions,” responded Sen. Kurt Vialet. “These positions, especially in an election year, they must work.”
Another significant need that contributed to the increased budget for the Elections System was the replacement of older vehicles. The organization currently has four vehicles, two of which are 2007 models, and one has major engine and mechanical issues, said Fawkes.
V.I. Board of Elections Chairman Raymond Williams noted that the board is currently awaiting direction from the Legislature on how to proceed with the special election for the Constitutional Convention. The referendum to convene a Constitutional Convention was approved by voters during the 2020 election. “It was our hope that a plan and funding would have been in place to host a special election prior to this summer, thereby giving the Elections System time to plan, coordinate and execute the election,” Williams said.
Senators questioned testifiers on the unexpected surge of in-person voters — which left many polling sites with long lines — during the 2020 election.
Fawkes said they are looking at securing larger voting centers and deploying more polling equipment so no voters would need to be turned away. We “want to offer more opportunities to our electorate by offering no-excuse absentee balloting, extending our early voting period and hours, and providing for more voter centers in both districts,” Williams added.
Senators also had plenty of praise to offer the Elections System team, and specifically for the work of Fawkes. Her term as supervisor will expire at the end of this month, but she may work on a month-to-month basis until a replacement is found. Fawkes has been in the role since August 2013.