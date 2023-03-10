Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes announced the winners of the “One Person, One Vote” Diamond Jubilee 60th Anniversary Essay Contest on Thursday.
The contest, sponsored by the Elections System of the Virgin Islands, was open to students in grades 7-9, attending public, private, parochial, and home schools territorywide, according to a news release.
The goal was to encourage young people to participate in the election process, develop a deeper appreciation for civic duty and learn more about the U.S. Virgin Islands unique history in fighting for universal suffrage, according to the statement.
Students were required to prepare an essay between 500 to 600 words on the following topic: What actions can you and your peers take to engage Virgin Islanders to actively participate in democracy, to get involved in elections, raise the level of civic engagement of their peers and to register to vote?
The essays were judged by a panel of journalists. A total of seven students participated in the contest. The winners are as follows:
St. Thomas/ St. John District:
1st Place — Ellis Wisehart — V.I. Montessori School/Peter Gruber International Academy; 2nd Place – Widerline Jeune — Charlotte Amalie High School; 3rd Place — VeNiya Callwood — V.I. Montessori School/Peter Gruber International Academy.
St. Croix District: 1st Place — Zion Moorhead — Pearl B. Larsen School; 2nd Place — Ace Poyah — St. Croix Educational Complex; 3rd Place — Jade Browne — Pearl B. Larsen School.
First place winners were awarded a check of $200 and a $50 Amazon Gift Card. Second place winners took home a check of $100 and a $50 Amazon Gift Card and third place winners received a $50 Amazon Gift Card. All participants received Certifications of Participation.
Fawkes and the Board of Elections extended congratulations to the winners and all participants.
“We are pleased with the thoughtful essays that were submitted by the students and their interest in civic engagement in our community. Everyone, no matter the age, is affected by the outcome of each of our elections. Youth who learn about voting early on are quite likely to become informed voters as adults. We are grateful to the schools whose students participated,” said Fawkes.
The Elections System of the Virgin Islands continues to celebrate its 60th Jubilee Anniversary. “Marking Milestones,” a one-hour television special produced by ESVI will air Saturday at 4 p.m. on WTJX-TV Channel 12, the territory’s PBS member station.
