Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes told senators in the Committee on Rules and Judiciary Thursday that she is “pleading” for reform of the territory’s outdated, ambiguous election laws, and thanked lawmakers for their efforts so far.

Lawmakers heard testimony on several proposed amendments to election laws contained in Title 18 of the V.I. Code.

