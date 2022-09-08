Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes told senators in the Committee on Rules and Judiciary Thursday that she is “pleading” for reform of the territory’s outdated, ambiguous election laws, and thanked lawmakers for their efforts so far.
Lawmakers heard testimony on several proposed amendments to election laws contained in Title 18 of the V.I. Code.
Fawkes recommended that amendments be enacted by 2023, and become applicable in the 2024 elections.
The amendments discussed Thursday include revisions to eliminate references to the “Joint” board of elections, which no longer exists after the district boards were unified into one body, and increase board members’ stipends by $25. Board members currently receive $75 per meeting/activity, board chair Raymond Williams said when reached Thursday evening.
The amendments would also allow for voters to register at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and transfer registration responsibilities from the elected board members to Elections System staff.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens, who has long spearheaded election law reform efforts, said they need to allow the board “to be what it’s supposed to be, a regulatory body,” that oversees policy, rather than day-to-day operations like voter registration.
“Registration drives are clearly operational and should be run under the Supervisor of Elections purview,” Gittens said.
Fawkes said the amendments are necessary and welcome, but they’ve only gotten through Chapter 5 of Title 18, and “we have 17 chapters,” so more work is needed.
Fawkes said she would support a committee solely dedicated to analyzing and updating the election code, and said there are several areas that need further review, and numerous terms that need to be clearly defined.
Sen. Angel Bolques asked why the law does not subject gubernatorial candidates to the same restrictions as senators, and allows felons to run for the governor’s seat.
Fawkes said that while vetting nominees, “we found that was a concern,” and researched Guam’s implementation of laws addressing a similar issue.
“We could create law so that that is prevented,” Fawkes said.
The Revised Organic Act includes a provision that forbids individuals who have been convicted of felonies or crimes of “moral turpitude” from running for the Legislature, but the law does not apply to candidates for governor.
And while felons are not permitted to vote while serving their sentence, the V.I. Code requires that “the right to vote be automatically restored to every person convicted of a felony upon completion of all the conditions of the person’s sentence, including any period of incarceration, probation, or parole.”
Sen. Franklin Johnson said it “was shocking to a lot of people” that the law does not prevent felons from running for governor.
Johnson also asked what can be done to encourage more young people to become politically involved, active voters.
Fawkes said the Election System needs to start doing educational presentations with student starting in grade 6, and “when we were growing up, 60-something percent of the population were voting, now it’s down to around 30%.”
Fawkes said young Virgin Islanders need to step up and help shape the government and territory according to their wants and needs.
“Would you like your grandmother to be letting you know what type of sneakers to buy? No. So, we need the young people to go out and let their voices be heard,” Fawkes said.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.