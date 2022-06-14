The election season is growing increasingly contentious, and the V.I. Board of Elections is investigating several complaints made against various aspiring candidates.
Board members met via video conference Monday, and discussed several letters sent to the Elections System in an hourlong executive session, out of view of the press and public.
Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes provided copies of the letters in response to a request from The Daily News on Monday.
One of the complaints was filed May 24 by Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, who is seeking re-election.
Whitaker wrote that aspiring St. Croix Senate candidate Patricia James is “threatening my life and is coercing people not to vote for me.”
Whitaker’s letter cited a section of the V.I. Code that prohibits “undue influence by force” in elections. The law carries a potential penalty of up to a year in prison and a $500 fine for anyone found guilty of using violence or threats against someone “to induce or compel such person to vote or refrain from voting for any candidate in any election.”
Her letter contained a link to a Facebook video in which James appears to call out several individuals by name, including Whitaker, accusing them of conspiring to cut plastic ties holding her campaign signs in place.
Whitaker’s letter also included the number for a police report, and she asked the board to hold an emergency meeting “to address my concerns.”
The second complaint, dated June 2, is a 25-page letter from Kent Berner Sr. and Oakland Benta, who are challenging incumbent Democrats Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach in the Aug. 6 primary election.
The complaint requests an investigation into Democratic Party State Chair Cecil Benjamin, National Committee Woman Donna Christensen, and St. Thomas District Chair Randolph Bennett, among others, arguing that they “are publicly and unlawful promoting and endorsing the Democratic incumbent Gubernatorial Candidate (the Bryan/Roach Team) before the Primary election.”
According to the letter, Bernier and Benta said party leaders violated Democratic bylaws by giving speeches during Bryan and Roach’s re-election announcement, and said Bennett has also publicly endorsed the incumbents.
The letter also accuses the incumbents of using government resources during “Agrifest” to promote the campaign before the primary election, ciing an ad saying that the first 100 people to enter the Agriculture-sponsored event would get a free Bryan/Roach campaign shirt.
The letter concluded by demanding “a full investigation of these organizations and their leaders. The Joint Board of Elections is empowered to ‘promulgate and issue uniform rules and regulation for the administration and the enforcement of elections laws’ in the territory.”
The letter also stated that “party members rely on their leaders to follow the Rules and the Attorney General to bring a civil action against any state or jurisdiction in an appropriate United States District Court when the rules are not being followed.”
The third complaint was filed Wednesday by Linford Warner, who said he believes the Elections System is not enforcing requirements that candidates live in the district in which they’re running for office.
Warner wrote that he’s concerned that Angel Bolques, who is seeking election to the At-Large Senate seat, does not live on St. John.
“Mr. Bolques has not resided on St. John for many years,” according to the letter.
Warner also wrote that “this letter does not attempt to single out Mr. Bolques, I’m simply trying to get the election (sic) office to let the public know your definition of residency, reside, or residence.”
When the board returned from executive session, Chairman Raymond Williams said members would reconvene Wednesday to finish discussing the complaints and take action as necessary.
Board members voted to appoint Lisa Harris-Moorhead as chair of an investigative committee to serve along with members Angeli Leerdam and Alecia Wells.
Williams said the committee will meet to investigate the complaints and will be reporting their findings to the board in Wednesday’s executive session, followed by potential action.
Board members began Monday’s meeting with a moment of silence for St. Croix member Glenn Webster, who died June 2.
Fawkes said the law requires the board to certify the candidate with the next highest number of votes within 30 days of Webster’s death, and staff will review the write-in candidates for the 2020 election in which Webster won election to his latest four-year term.
“Once that candidate is identified, the Chairman will send a letter to that Candidate for their acceptance or non-acceptance. If they accept, then we will schedule the swearing in by the Judge of the Superior Court,” according to the written Supervisor’s Report that Fawkes provided to the board.
The Elections System is holding extended voter registration hours to 6 p.m. on July 5 and 6, and to 7 p.m. on July 7.
According to the report by Fawkes, there are 54,415 registered voters in the territory as of June 1, including 26,133 on St. Croix, 25,999 on St. Thomas, and 2,283 on St. John.
Since October, 678 new voters have registered on St. Croix, 566 on St. Thomas, and 48 on St. John.