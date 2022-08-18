The V.I. Elections System is anticipating a potential runoff election following the general election in November, and is budgeting an extra $350,000 in the event that it becomes necessary, Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes testified to the Senate’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
Virgin Islands law requires that the winning candidate receive more than 50% of the overall vote in the general election, which can become difficult when there are several candidates splitting the overall vote into smaller percentages.
In 2018, for example, a packed field of seven candidates necessitated a runoff between incumbent Gov. Kenneth Mapp and then-candidate Albert Bryan Jr.
While this year’s election field isn’t quite so crowded, the four gubernatorial teams — incumbents Bryan and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, Sen. Kurt Vialet and running mate, Sen. Janelle Sarauw, Ind.; Ronald Pickard and running mate Elroy Turnbull, Ind.; and Stephen “Smokey” Frett, and running mate Gregory “Brother R” Miller Jr., ICM — could still split the vote to the point where no one team meets the 50% threshold.
The Elections System is requesting an overall budget of $2.73 million, an increase of $278,968 over Bryan’s recommended budget of $2.45 million.
The Board of Elections is requesting a General Fund appropriation of $267,360, $48,874 more than Bryan’s recommended operating budget.
There are currently 54,632 voters registered in the territory, including 26,265 on St. Croix, 26,136 on St. Thomas, and 2,292 on St. John.
“Today, I am placing on the record, we will need an additional supplemental of at least $125,000 for the general election and a proposal of $350,000 if we must conduct a runoff election,” Fawkes said. “The Elections System of the Virgin Islands is still processing Election Day invoices, 99% of the funds are expended, which includes Early Voting and Election Day preparation. St. Josephs’ Church, pollworkers, trucking companies and other vendors are still unpaid. This is due to the fact, after the mission is complete, some vendors must create the quote and the invoice within their accounting systems and on varying billing cycles.”
Sen. Marvin Blyden asked why it took so long to get unofficial election results tabulated in the St. Thomas-St. John District after the Aug. 6 Democratic Primary.
Board Chairman Raymond Williams said the delay was not because the board was waiting for election results to be delivered by boat from St. John, and “contrary to what you may have heard, St. John was in our office before” results from Charlotte Amalie High School, which is just down the street from the St. Thomas Elections office.
Fawkes explained that it was the first time they had used their upgraded system, and there was some confusion and it took time for staff to upload results from the various jump drives that held data from election machines at each of the three polling places on St. Thomas.
Staff also took extra time verifying the numbers because of a snafu in the last election, in which some results were inadvertently counted twice.
Fawkes said they are already discussing ways to keep it from happening again, and said St. Croix’s results were in quickly because staff used only nine voting machines between the island’s three polling places because of light turnout.
St. Thomas staff used a total of 21 machines between three polling places, which required transferring data from 21 jump drives, and those results were not complete until around 11:30 p.m., and were not shared with the public on the system’s website until just before midnight.
Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Kurt Vialet said he can’t figure out why there are “no issues” in St. Croix, but there always seem to be complications on St. Thomas.
“It’s a lesson learned,” Williams said, and staff know now not to use more voting machines than they need, based on turnout.
“As vexing as it is to our community, it’s equally vexing to us because we’re sitting there waiting and waiting,” Williams said.
Vialet asked Williams about Elections Board members who are choosing to make visible endorsements of incumbent Gov. Bryan — Vialet’s opponent in the upcoming election.
“Do you believe a member of the Board of Elections should be walking around in a candidate’s T-shirt?” Vialet asked.
“I generally don’t think so, but each member have the right to do as they so choose,” Williams said.
He cautioned against passing laws that would restrict such campaigning by board members, because “it would be infringing on people’s individual right.”
“I don’t think so,” Vialet said. “When a board member wears a candidate’s T-shirt it is sending doubt in the voting population mind that that person might be swayed in a particular direction.”
He added that, “it’s enough when a number of the Governor’s cabinet are board members. But at the very least you need to remain impartial.”
Williams said whether or not board members are campaigning for a specific candidate, they do not have access to the voting machines and assured the public that territorial elections “are absolutely transparent and fair.”
Williams said people will “send us complaints that are not founded. When we respond to them, nobody goes beyond that. Because you have the opportunity to go to the courts and nobody do.”
Williams also serves as the director of the V.I. Lottery, and said that “I was the victim of that in the primary election, OK? And you know, I found that very strange. But you know, my integrity means a lot to me.”
That complaint was made by gubernatorial candidate Kent Bernier Sr., who lost to Bryan in the Democratic Primary. Bernier argued that Williams should not be allowed to run for re-election because of his dual roles as Lottery director and board chairman, but Attorney General Denise George found no legal basis for the complaint.
Williams encouraged voters to take advantage of opportunities to try out the voting machines before the general election to help avoid confusion, and Vialet encouraged everyone eligible to register and vote.
“There’s only one race that is uncontested, and that’s the Delegate to Congress, but all the other races have individuals who are running, and you have the opportunity to cast your vote,” Vialet said.
The Casting of Lots for the General Election is scheduled for Aug. 29, and the Elections System will begin collecting applications for absentee ballots on Sept. 6. Early voting will be held from Oct. 10 to the 31st, and the general election is set for Nov. 8.
For more information on voter registration and the upcoming election, visit vivote.gov.