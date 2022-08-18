The V.I. Elections System is anticipating a potential runoff election following the general election in November, and is budgeting an extra $350,000 in the event that it becomes necessary, Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes testified to the Senate’s Finance Committee Wednesday.

Virgin Islands law requires that the winning candidate receive more than 50% of the overall vote in the general election, which can become difficult when there are several candidates splitting the overall vote into smaller percentages.

