Elections officials have responded to a letter from gubernatorial hopeful Kent Bernier Sr. and running mate Oakland Benta, which accused the Supervisor of Elections and Chairman of the Board of “colluding” with their incumbent rivals.
Bernier and Benta, who are challenging incumbent Democrats Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach in the Aug. 6 primary, complained in a June 2 letter to the Elections System that Democratic leaders are improperly endorsing and favoring the Bryan/Roach campaign.
The board formed an investigative committee which examined that complaint and others. Board members voted on June 15 to take no action, and said the issues raised are not in the board’s jurisdiction.
Elections board Chairman Raymond Williams memorialized the board’s decision in a letter to Bernier and Benta on June 16.
“After the discussion among the members present, a majority voted that the complaint should be brought before the Democratic Party to be addressed pursuant to their rules, procedures, and policies,” Williams wrote.
That prompted another letter from Bernier and Benta on June 21, which accused election officials of “procrastinating which actually translates to colluding and working with the incumbent Governor.”
The seven-page letter concluded by stating that the Bernier and Benta campaign have “engaged” with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department, and demanded that election officials contact federal authorities.
“If we do not have evidence of the legal process being commenced within 24 hours, we will move forward with formal complaint being filed against the Supervisor of Elections, the Joint Board of Elections and all who may be involved in public corruption,” according to the letter.
“We ‘strongly suggest’ the Supervisor of Elections act immediately to prevent a Federal Investigation which will lead to a Grand Jury being convened. When this happens, it will be a point of no return,” the letter noted, with the words “strongly suggested” not only in quotes, but italicized and highlighted in red.
Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes responded June 27, and noted that the complaint consisted of 27 pages and 18 pages of exhibits and supporting documents.
“I have read and re-read the entire package more than three times,” Fawkes wrote, before listing the reasons why she does not have the authority to investigate the complaint.
Bernier’s letter cited a section of campaign finance law, but Fawkes said the campaign’s reliance on that section of the V.I. Code “is completely misplaced,” as the complaint doesn’t contain any allegations that would constitute a crime under the statute.
“Because you have not alleged violation of campaign contribution laws, there is nothing for me to investigate under this chapter,” Fawkes wrote.
In regards to the allegations that the incumbents violated a section of the law prohibiting “Undue Influence by Gift of Money or Valuable Thing,” Fawkes said that section doesn’t fall under the Supervisor’s legal power or responsibility.
Fawkes said she forwarded the complaint to the V.I. Justice Department and Police Department for their consideration.
In addition, Fawkes wrote that the Elections System’s primary role is limited to preparation and administration of elections, and does not oversee internal political party disputes.
“Your complaint alleges the V.I. Democrat Party’s leadership violated its rules and bylaws by endorsing the incumbent Governor and Lieutenant Governor prior to the conduct of a primary election,” Fawkes wrote. “There is nothing in Title 18 that authorizes the Supervisor of Elections to enforce a political party’s rules or bylaws. Consequently there is no action for me to take on this allegation.”
New board member
Separate from the complaint, Fawkes said the board has examined the write-in votes from the 2020 election and determined that Republican Michael A. Joseph will fill the vacant board seat. The vacancy was created by the death of longtime board member Glenn Webster on June 2.