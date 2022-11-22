The V.I. Elections System is reviewing complaints and requests from candidates who were unsuccessful in the general election.

Two candidates, gubernatorial hopeful Ronald Pickard and St. Croix Senate candidate Patricia James, filed a joint complaint Nov. 16, challenging “the accuracy, integrity, and validity of the November 8, 2022 General Election.”

