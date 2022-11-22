The V.I. Elections System is reviewing complaints and requests from candidates who were unsuccessful in the general election.
Two candidates, gubernatorial hopeful Ronald Pickard and St. Croix Senate candidate Patricia James, filed a joint complaint Nov. 16, challenging “the accuracy, integrity, and validity of the November 8, 2022 General Election.”
Pickard and James called on the Territorial Elections Board to undertake an “immediate investigation” and listed several allegations.
The candidates said the board needs to look into “Paying voters to register to vote,” as a “punishable ‘bribery’ offense,” and accused Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes and board members of “ignoring” a series of “illegal incentive and solicitation of votes via gifts of graft, such as gas coupons, premature political endorsements, illegal political endorsements by a foreign elected official (both in campaign advertisements and activities) for a local candidate, etc.”
The complaint detailed several additional allegations, and cited “a video showing STT-STJ Deputy Kevermay Douglas jump drive into pocket the night of election canvassing,” [sic], a reference to a widely circulated cellphone video on social media that essentially questioned the ballot counting process.
Among the 15 allegations in the complaint is “improper influence of election by election officials. Board member Raymond Williams in Bryan-Roach regalia at the event Nov. 1, 2022 Grove Place ‘Bull-n-Bread’ festivity on St. Croix, USVI.”
Williams, who is employed as V.I. Lottery director and serves as chairman of the Territorial Board of Elections, could not be reached for comment on when the board expects to meet and review the complaint.
A former V.I. Police officer, Pickard was sentenced in 2001 to federal prison for seven convictions including assault with a deadly weapon and civil rights violations. Jurors found him not guilty of nine other crimes, including rape, and Pickard unsuccessfully petitioned the court to have that charge expunged from his criminal arrest record.
The Revised Organic Act, which functions as the territory’s Constitution, includes a provision that forbids individuals who have been convicted of felonies or crimes of “moral turpitude” from running for the Legislature, but the law does not apply to candidates for governor.
Pickard ran for governor as an independent, and ended up garnering only 243 votes, or 1.12% of all ballots cast.
By comparison, write-in candidates received 272 votes, or 1.26% of the overall total. ICM candidate Stephen “Smokey” Frett received 740 votes, Independent Kurt Vialet received 8,244, and the Democratic candidate incumbent Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. won with an overwhelming 12,157 votes, 56.14% of the total.
As a candidate for the St. Croix Senate, James emerged in the middle of the pack after the general election results were certified.
James received 2,274 votes, or 4.18% of the total, and placed 12th of 19 candidates, placing her far out of the top seven vote-getters who won seats in the 35th Legislature.
Supervisor of Elections Caroline Fawkes said she has received the complaint filed by James and Pickard, as well as a request for documents filed by At-Large Senate candidate Sherry-Ann Francis.
Francis narrowly lost to incumbent At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. by 244 votes, and said in a document request filed Nov. 17 that she wants to examine “complaints, documents, correspondence and inquiries related to Candidate Angel Bolques to or from the BOE or Election System Staff.”
The purpose of the request is “Verification of eligibility,” and Francis added in a notarized statement that, “As a candidate, I should not be asked by the public to vet a candidate’s residency; however, due to the inaction of the entity tasked to do so, I have been placed in this role.”
In addition, attorney Francis Jackson Jr. sent a letter to Fawkes on behalf of Francis, explaining that his client provided documents as requested by the Board of Elections, proving she is a resident of St. John as required of candidates for the At-Large Senate seat.
Jackson cited a previous complaint that accused Bolques of misrepresenting his St. John residency, which the Board declined to take up in June after finding that Fawkes had done her due diligence and found Bolques qualified.
“Additionally, Ms. Francis has received numerous inquiries from members of the public regarding whether Mr. Bolques’ meets the requirements for being a bona fide resident of St. John,” Jackson wrote, citing a section of the V.I. Code that requires at-large candidates to be residents of St. John for at least three consecutive years prior to the general election date.
Jackson also suggested that “it may be of assistance to require candidates for public office to submit their previous two years tax returns as the address provided on said returns is verification of Bona Fide residency.”
In July, after Bolques had announced his candidacy, the Democratic Party appointed Bolques to the at-large seat to replace Sen. Steven Payne Sr., who was expelled from the Legislature for violations of the sexual harassment and ethics policies.
Payne has denied any wrongdoing, and is challenging his expulsion in Superior Court.