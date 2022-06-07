The V.I. Elections System has vetted all of the aspirants who submitted petitions for the upcoming primary and general elections, and disqualified nine individuals on St. Croix who failed to fix defects in their applications — including the only Republicans who filed to run for governor and State Chair of the V.I. Republican Party.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes provided a list of political aspirants who filed nomination paperwork, but were subsequently disqualified from being on the ballot.
None of the St. Thomas-St. John District aspirants were disqualified, but two Democrats have withdrawn — Randolph Bennett, who filed paperwork to run for the Board of Education, and Isheba James, an aspirant for the Territorial Committee District.
James was arrested in May and charged with grand larceny after police said she was caught on surveillance video taking cash and winnings from another person’s slot machine at a gambling hall on St. Thomas.
On St. Croix, none of the aspirants have withdrawn, but nine have been disqualified, including four Democrats and five Republicans.
They include aspirants for the Democratic Party’s Territorial Committee At-Large, Kwame Garcia Sr. and George Byam, and one aspirant for the Democratic Party’s Territorial District Committee, Jose Nieves. Democrat Jeannette Guzman’s filing to run for the Board of Elections was also disqualified.
Two aspirants for the Republican Territorial Committee, Valerie Stiles and Humberto O’Neal, were disqualified from running, and Republican Emerito Torres was disqualified from running for the Board of Elections.
St. Croix Deputy Elections Supervisor Terrell Alexandre said Monday the reasons for the disqualifications varied, and “every single one is a different case.”
Each candidate was notified via phone and email and given three days to respond and correct any defects identified by staff. Those who did not respond were disqualified.
For example, the only Republican to file to run for governor, Andrew Marrero, did not provide required information, or identify an aspirant for lieutenant governor.
“He never identified a running mate and his petition was missing additional information that he did not submit,” Alexandre said.
Longtime V.I. Republican Party State Chair, John Canegata, filed for re-election to the seat, but did not submit the minimum of 25 signatures from other Republicans.
“He was missing signatures,” Alexandre said. “He never responded back to get additional signatures, so when he didn’t respond he got disqualified.”
The Daily News reached out to Canegata multiple times, and contacted his attorney, Yohana Manning, who declined to comment.
Canegata did not respond to requests for comment.
The local party has been embroiled in controversy and infighting for years, and Canegata has found himself out of favor with the Republican National Committee.
The RNC issued Canegata a cease-and-desist letter in April and ordered him to stop representing himself as the local party leader — and fundraising using GOP trademarks — following an RNC-run caucus where Gordon Ackley was elected State Chair.
Ackley and Canegata are now among the Republicans squaring off in both Superior and District Court over who has the right to use Republican trademarks and logos, and the litigation is ongoing in both courts.
Ackley told The Daily News Monday that he’s hoping to be able to lead the party to more stability at some point in the future, and run more Republican candidates for public office.
He added that two members of his camp have filed to run in the upcoming election, Michael Charles for the Board of Education and Todd Hecht for the Board of Elections.
“We’re trying to make inroads,” Ackley said, and highlighted the Education Department as being most in need of reform.
He also questioned what Canegata has been doing with the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised through his political action committee, given the small number of Republicans active in the territory, and the even smaller number of candidates running from the party.
“Where’s the money going?” Ackley said.