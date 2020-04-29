Territorial epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis on Tuesday said the territory is likely “just at the beginning” of the COVID-19 outbreak, a stark assessment given the Bryan administration’s intent to launch a phased reopening of the economy by week’s end.
Ellis, who made the comment during a special meeting of the V.I. Elections Board where she spoke about health and safety, said preliminary antibody tests have not picked up levels of immunity in people that would indicate any herd immunity or widespread exposure.
That means the majority of people in the territory have not been exposed to the virus and are potentially at risk, particularly when the islands start to reopen.
“This is strongly indicating that we are just at the beginning of our outbreak,” Ellis said.
Antibody tests indicate whether a person’s immune system has developed antibodies which can fend off an infection. A positive test means a person has antibodies and had the virus before, while a negative test means a person does not have antibodies and is at risk of contracting the virus.
To date, antibody positive results were only found in those who reported as COVID-19 positive cases, according to Ellis.
COVID-19 negative cases, which account for more than 90% of all tests taken, have resulted in no positive antibody results.
Herd immunity occurs when a certain percentage of the population is exposed, infected and made immune to the virus.
Ellis said while infection numbers are lower than predicted in March, it is still unclear when the peak period will be.
On Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said he will issue a new executive order this week that will describe a phased reopening of non-essential businesses in the territory.
