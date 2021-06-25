TORTOLA — Cekoi Smith not only graduated with honors Thursday, but he also made history as the first male valedictorian at the Elmore Stoutt High School in nearly a decade.
Smith was among 145 students who graduated during a ceremony held at the school’s main campus, which now houses a junior high school.
On Thursday, Smith described his journey as difficult, as he and his fellow graduates had many obstacles to overcome, including Hurricane Irma. After the September 2017 storm destroyed the school’s main campus, he had to deal with a three-month delay to the start of school year, adapting to a four-hour split shift system, then online classes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the many obstacles, Smith — who was also among 60 students taking college credits and among 11 simultaneously enrolled at H. Lavity Stoutt Community College — told The Daily News that he was inspired by his mother, Aqueelah Frett. She was the valedictorian at Virgin Gorda’s Bregado Flax Educational Center 20 years ago.
“I was the valedictorian at the Ebenezer Thomas Primary School and I wanted to try and get it again,” said Smith, who plans to study computer science and is eyeing Georgia Tech. “She was the valedictorian 20 years ago, so I challenged myself to get it at ESHS. It means a lot as I had to prove myself.”
He noted that it was heartbreaking to see the ESHS main campus destroyed by Irma, but he and his fellow students focused on their education. In remarks, he encouraged his fellow graduates to “keep striving and not stop from achieving your goals.”
Like Smith, salutatorian Kaeli Alphonso said her educational journey was stressful, as she constantly worried what her grades would look like.
“But, the stress was worth it and I’m proud of myself for this achievement,” said Alphonso, who has not yet made a choice between science and architecture as a future career and is considering United Kingdom universities.
“After seeing the destruction of Irma, my first thought was how are we going to go to school. I was in shock when I saw the school and took a video because I couldn’t believe this was the campus I used to go to every day and be with friends. It was just flat. I was in total shock. But we returned and persevered.”
Principal Venessa Garroway described the Class of 2021 as “talented,” pointing out that 73 of the 145 students, or 52% of the graduating class, graduated with honors.
Sixty-one students earned college credits at the island’s community college and 11 of them simultaneously enrolled at the college and the high school.
There were 50 students who took college English and math courses and three earned high honors during three school years beginning from grade 10 to 12.
“Class of 2021, today you are only taking a pause to celebrate a chapter in your autobiography called life,” Garroway said. “Reflect on the path to this point, then continue your journey to be a productive citizen of every community that you join.”
She urged them to always seek a higher power when times get rough.
“As we release you from these walls of Elmore Stoutt High School, I ask you to put God first in everything that you do and thank him daily. Learn from everything. Every moment is an opportunity to learn from everyone around you no matter the age or title. Stay focused and be aware of your surroundings,” she said.
Garroway also encouraged graduates to build, maintain and nurture positive relationships.
“Be open to change and take your constructive criticism well. Identify the parts that will work for you and keep moving forward,” she said. “Don’t run away from your mistakes. If you screw up, own up and be honest to yourself because we learn from our mistakes as well as our successes.”
Thursday’s keynote speaker was Rick Grant. The 2001 British Virgin Islands High School graduate encouraged the Class of 2021 to keep climbing no matter what.
Grant recalled the challenges brought on by two floods that affected the school when the semester began, as well as 2017’s hurricanes Irma and Maria, and COVID-19.
“Surviving the struggle, unmasking potential is truly the sum of your life past, present and future,” he told graduates. “You have survived the many struggles thrown at you. Take what you’ve learned and apply those lessons in every struggle that will present itself and continue to climb your life’s ladder. As you do this, you’ll unmask more and more of your potential.”