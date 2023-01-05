TORTOLA — For the first time since June 2017, the 1400 students of the British Virgin Islands Elmore Stoutt High School, began attending classes full time from 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, at the school’s Lower Estate campus, following a Monday ceremony dedicating the rebuilt institution.
The school was rebuilt to the tune of $14.2 million, after the old campus that had been in operation since 1968, was destroyed during Hurricane Irma in 2017.
“Today we celebrate a proud moment in the journey from Hurricane Irma and this is a monumental achievement,” said Premier Natalio Wheatley, a 1996 BVI High School graduate, who was also Education Minister from March 2019-May 2022, then became Premier and also the Finance Minister. “Most importantly, we celebrate the fact that our secondary school students, teachers, administrators and principals on Tortola, are returning to their rightful home and a facility that is fit for purpose and conducive to teaching and learning.”
Wheatley also acknowledged his predecessor Andrew Fahie’s role in the project and getting it off the ground.
Education Minister Sharie deCastro, said what should have been a temporary location to the Clarence Thomas Ltd., building Pasea, seemed to have become a permanent one. “Our educators and students have been desperately awaiting the rebuild and reconstruction of this facility,” she said. “Tomorrow, students and staff will be in class for the first time since the storm.”
Math Teacher Brianna Henley in her remarks, noted that Hurricanes Irma changed the school in just a few hours from what students had become accustomed to and deserved. She added that when a sense of normalcy was returning in 2019 with the opening of the L. Adorothy Turnbull building on the campus, the pandemic hit. “The forced isolation and lockdowns caused havoc on teenage lives and shaped them into ways they will never forget,” she said. “Some teens were forced to grow up faster because of the pandemic.”
Half day and online learning Henley noted, created gaps in opportunities for students and changed the connection between teachers, students and even parents. “Half day school placed more responsibility on students,” she said. “It also forced them to become organized and independent. Full day school will provide more time for instruction and it is significantly effective for student character building.”
Principal Vanessa Garroway said that the time has come as they’ve had a long time waiting and they have had a rough last five years.
“Today, I just want to say on behalf of the team, we are so grateful to be back home, to be on one campus and to have full day school,” she said. “It is so necessary for full day school. Our students are suffering. Our teachers are suffering and we just want to say thank you to whoever who had anything to do with making today and the days going forward possible. Grateful. Thank you. Thank you.”
Following the ceremony and ribbon cutting, there was a time capsule that will be opened in 2043, with items being placed in it by the school’s namesake Elmore Stoutt, Wheatley, deCastro and school principals, students and the Recovery and Development Agency, before a grand tour.
The rebuilt school has four reinforced concrete buildings which are: Block A; a two-story Technical Block, which will be home to auto mechanics, food and nutrition, clothing and textiles, electronics, woodwork, the metal shop, a bakery, culinary lab and a bar and restaurant training lap.
Block B comprises two three story classroom blocks with a total of 30 classrooms plus adjoining restroom facilities at each level and a connecting surface. Bloc A is a one-story administrative block which hosts the reception area, principal’s office, front office, counsellor’s office, the infirmary, staff lounge, staff rest rooms, janitor closet and storage area. Wheatley said further plans are to include the construction of a cafeteria.
Since the start of the 2022-23 school year, students have been on the main campus as construction was in progress, with 7-9 Grades attending classes from 8 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. and Grades 10-12 from 12:25 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.