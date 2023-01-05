ESHS renovated

Students began classes Tuesday in the $14 million Elmore Stoutt High School in Tortola, five years after the school was destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

TORTOLA — For the first time since June 2017, the 1400 students of the British Virgin Islands Elmore Stoutt High School, began attending classes full time from 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, at the school’s Lower Estate campus, following a Monday ceremony dedicating the rebuilt institution.

The school was rebuilt to the tune of $14.2 million, after the old campus that had been in operation since 1968, was destroyed during Hurricane Irma in 2017.