The pruning of lignum vitae trees in Emancipation Garden on St. Thomas generated public outcry Friday, and Department of Sports, Parks, and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White explained that he didn’t intend to cause harm or upset.
“We pruned the branches back, but none of the trees were removed,” White said Friday.
The goal was to clean up the park in preparation for Emancipation Day festivities scheduled for Sunday, White said, and the pruning was an attempt to find a more long-term solution to a chronic problem.
That problem involves the chickens that roost in the park at night, leaving droppings on the benches below, as well as the other species of birds that paint the park with excrement.
While there are still shady areas, White acknowledged that the pruning was perhaps too aggressive, and said the department will refer all future tree pruning projects to professional arborists.
White said there have been instances where tree limbs fell on people in the park, and some removal of dead branches is necessary for public safety. He also pointed out areas where trees had been cut or pruned in years past, and said tree management in the park is not new.
In addition to the pruning, crews also removed trash, landscaped, and generally cleaned up the space that is very often occupied by individuals struggling with untreated mental illness or chronic drug use.
“We have individuals that are defecating in the park, that are [urinating] in there,” White said. “Nobody’s calling and complaining about that.”
White said he has gotten far more complaints about the tree trimming than calls for assistance for the homeless and vulnerable people who use the park as an open-air shelter.
“I have no problem taking responsibility and telling my guys to prune the trees,” White said, noting employees should not be castigated. “I can promise you, it’ll never happen again.”
The Legislature passed the Community and Heritage Tree Law in 2018, which protects all public trees in the Virgin Islands, which are those within the right-of-way of public roads and on publicly owned land.
Anyone wishing to prune or remove public trees must get the approval of the V.I. Agriculture Department via a permit application, or are subject to a fine ranging from $100 to $500.
The law calls for a “Heritage Tree Board” made up of members who review requests for pruning or removal, and decide which trees should be protected.
That body was never established, but Sean Krigger, director of the Virgin Islands State Historic Preservation Office, which is a division of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, said in an email Friday that “the Department has been assisting with fielding questions and providing guidance on the matter of trimming and pruning trees that are of a heritage status.”
Krigger said it was “disheartening” to see the trees pruned when other alternatives could have been pursued.
“This should have been a cleaning effort to wash down the garden, remove the chickens, enforce the law on loitering, and the limited trimming of some dead tree limbs and two dead palms,” Krigger wrote.
Arborist Clay Jones of Heritage Tree Care is frequently called on to consult on tree management for the government.
Jones said he saw crews throwing logs into a Dumpster at Emancipation Garden Thursday, and called Krigger to alert him about the rare, slow-growing lignum vitae limbs that had been cut.
Jones said there are discussions for tree experts territory-wide to meet soon to ensure the 2018 Heritage Tree law is finally implemented.
The situation in Emancipation Garden can serve as an example for why the law is necessary, “because this is something that can’t be undone. This is one of our natural resources, one of our most important resources that we have,” Jones said. “It’s not the kind of thing that can be replaced.”