The deadline for the Emergency Prescription Assistance program for survivors of hurricanes Irma and Maria has been extended through May 15.
Residents who do not have prescription insurance coverage and lost medicine or medical supplies because of the hurricanes could qualify for a free 30-day replacement of certain drugs and medical supplies.
Check with your pharmacy to see whether it participates in the program.
For more information about the prescription program, call 855-793-7470.
