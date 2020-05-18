The Virgin Islands Council on the Arts is accepting applications for emergency relief funds to help support local artists affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The council, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act, “has developed a program to help secure jobs and keep the doors open for our arts and culture community in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” according to the agency, which is a division of the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources.