The Biden administration has given $21.3 million to the Virgin Islands to help under-water renters avoid eviction, and the program is ready to accept applications, the Governor’s Office and Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority announced Monday.
For those who lost income or their jobs due to COVID-19, the funds help pay rent and utilities, and can help tenants avoid eviction by paying down debt as far back as March, 2020.
Renters qualify for assistance if:
• They owe a month or more of rent or utilities, or they anticipate they will need help in the future
• A head of household lost income because of the pandemic
• One or more members of the household are at risk of homelessness if the rent isn’t paid
• The household’s annual income is at or below 80% the island’s median income — that’s $36,000 for a single person on St. Thomas, $50,900 on St. John, or $32,500 on St. Croix. The VIHFA website has a complete breakdown at vihfa.gov/erap.
Applications are currently being accepted through Dec. 1 by appointment, while funds are available.
Intake agencies include:
• Women’s Coalition of St. Croix, 340-773-9272
• Family Resource Center on St. Thomas, 340-776-3966
• St. John Community Foundation, 340-693-9410 or Info@SJCF.org
• Salvation Army, 340-692-4699 on St. Croix and 340-776-0070 on St. Thomas
• Methodist Training and Outreach Center, 340-713-0555 on St. Corix and 340-714-7782 on St. Thomas
• Catholic Charities of the V.I., 340-773-0132 on St. Croix and 340-777-8518 on St. Thomas
St. Croix Mission Outreach, 340-778-4357
More information about program requirements and an application are also available at www.vihfa.gov/erap.