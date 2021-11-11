Only 100 of the 600 territory’s renters who have applied for emergency financial assistance have received checks, but the program’s slow pace of distribution is on par with the rest of the country.
On average, only 10% of the funds allocated by the U.S. Treasury Department have reached families facing eviction because of pandemic unemployment, and the Virgin Islands is at about 15%, according to testimony in the Legislature’s Committee on Housing, Transportation and Telecommunications.
V.I. Housing Finance Authority Executive Director Daryl Griffith told senators Wednesday that employees are working as fast as they can, but are struggling without adequate staff to meet demand.
The program also requires applicants to provide proof their unemployment is related to the pandemic, and other information that can slow the approval process as staff work to obtain the necessary documents, Griffith said.
“The process is not as fast as we’d like,” Griffith said. “It is a grueling process,” and there are only nine staff members processing applications territorywide — six on St. Croix and three on St. Thomas — and two are resigning soon.
To date, Griffith said rental assistance payments total $789,702, and the average assistance per client is $7,897. In total, the program has spent $1,106,507, including $263,013 on advertising and $53,791 on salaries.
The program was originally slated to employ 22 processors, but the department is now hoping to have a staff of 12 if more people apply for the open positions, Griffith said. The 12 should cover the volume of applications, Griffith said.
Applicants can apply to cover rental costs from as early as March 2020 and may be eligible for up to 18 months rent and utility assistance.
The program is “probably the most pressing and crucial matter that we have on the table here today, and we constantly receive calls from constituents with this issue,” said Sen. Samuel Carrion.
Nationally, about 10% of funds have been distributed to renters facing eviction, and “at 15% we’re right in line with what’s happening across the country,” Griffith said.
The territory is not expected to use all of the $39 million in allocated funding for the program, and the Treasury Department will have to decide how to use the remaining funds.
So far, the majority of applications are coming from the St. Thomas-St. John district, where the tourism and hospitality industry has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Griffith said many residents in the district also live in private rentals, which are not subsidized, so rent doesn’t change with fluctuating household income.
Sen. Marvin Blyden said he’s spoken to applicants who’ve heard no response to documents they submitted more than six months ago, and urged Griffith to remain vigilant as he’s continuing to hear from residents whose electricity or water have been disconnected.
In addition to helping families pay for utilities, participants cannot be disconnected. In one case, a family of seven infected with COVID-19 contacted the Housing Finance Authority after the V.I. Water and Power Authority disconnected their home, and “we called WAPA and within two hours, WAPA was able to put the power and water back on,” Griffith said.
The staff is continuing to do their best to process and transmit checks, and they’re averaging 23 to 25 per week, Griffith said.
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker asked why the department is issuing paper checks, rather than making electronic transfers.
“Because paper checks are simply easier for us to do right now,” Griffith said, noting the department went from an agency of 35 staff managing $20 million, to 119 employees managing more than $500 million this year. “So there is a physical limitation of how many changes you can incorporate during a period of time.”
Individuals and families facing eviction due to the COVID-19 pandemic are urged to apply for assistance.
The deadline for distribution of the first round of funds is September 2022, and the second round of funds must be expended by September 2025, Griffith said. Applicants must be at or below 80% of area median income to qualify.
For more information on eligibility requirements and how to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, visit https://erap.vihfa.gov, call 340-774-4432 on St. Thomas or St. John, and 340-772-4432 on St. Croix, email erap@vihfa.gov, or contact one of the nonprofits serving as an intake center to schedule an appointment. A list of intake centers for each island and their phone number is available on the website.