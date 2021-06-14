ST. THOMAS — It was an emotional graduation day for the St. Thomas-St. John Seventh-day Adventist School’s Class of 2021, members of whom had not seen each other since virtual learning began last year.
Their commencement, the school’s 40th, was held Sunday at the City Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Even on their special day, not all of their classmates could be present in person. Although there was a total of 13 graduates, one graduate, Mauricio Blyden, who is currently on Anguilla, participated virtually.
Their freshman year was disrupted by hurricanes Irma and Maria, which damaged the school, and they temporarily held classes at the City Seventh-day Adventist Church location. Two years later, not long after returning to their newly-renovated school building in their junior year, COVID-19 hit and they were forced to learn from home.
Valedictorian Jonicia Cardin found the switch to be stressful.
“At first, I was excited about it, but then it was a challenge for me. Learning started to shift from learning to just turning things in on time and I wasn’t getting what I used to get with in-person learning,” she told The Daily News before the ceremony.
Still, she and her classmates made it through and are excited about their next step into the world as young adults.
“Class of 2021, let us be proud of who we are and who we will continue to become,” Cardin said in her speech. “Let us represent so well our parents and state. Our teachers can say ‘Our labors were not in vain.’ Our community can say ‘There is hope yet.’ Our God can say ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant.’ Our parents can say ‘My sacrifices have paid off.”
Cardin was accepted for early admission at the University of the Virgin Islands. She is in a dual-degree program, and will study first at UVI, then transfer to an affiliated university with an engineering program to study architectural engineering.
Salutatorian Cymoi Benjamin started his speech thanking God and his “village.”
“As we move forward in our different areas of life, I challenge us to always believe in ourselves and be guided by God’s principles, values and morals that have been instilled in us,” he said in remarks. “Make our villages proud. Serve God and allow him to direct our steps always. Be committed. Be resilient and always strive for excellence. Remember, the sky’s the limit.”
Benjamin will also attend UVI, studying law and criminal justice.
“I love to solve crimes. I love to use my God-given talent to think,” he said before the ceremony. “I can make a change on St. Thomas and in the world by using my abilities. My plan is to come back here to make a change, but wherever life takes me, the best option, I’ll do it.”
Parents and family were visibly proud. Daphne James, mother of graduate Omari Challenger, wore a “Proud Mom” shirt with her son’s photo on it.
“It was hard, but I’m so proud of him,” she said. “Congratulations to him and his other classmates. They are resilient and they will do great things.”
Vaughn Walwyn, from the Class of 1986, was the commencement speaker. Walwyn is currently the acting director of Prevention Services and district manager of that division. He is also the deputy administrator for the Interstate Compact on Juveniles for the Virgin Islands Interstate.
“Resilient Class of 2021, continue to question, to explore, to innovate,” he said. “The world has been set up and you now have the opportunity to set a new course. Success is waiting on you. What are you going to do? Are you going to get it, Class of 2021?”
He added he has confidence in their resilience, their faith in God. He encouraged them to “go get it and don’t stop until you get it.”