ST. CROIX — Representing St. Croix’s first graduating class of emergency medical technicians since the establishment of the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, 10 graduates performed a boisterous march and cadence while ascending the stage to receive their certifications during a graduation ceremony on Wednesday at the D.C. Canegata Recreational Center.
Friends and families, alongside various politicians who attended in support, sat at round tables draped in orange and blue fabric. Some in the crowd, estimated to be over 100, could be seen shedding tears and applauding as the 10 graduates were honored as “selfless heroes.”
“This is not a job, this is a calling. The strongest reason for choosing an EMS career is being able to serve your community,” National Registered Paramedic Program Director Jacqueline Greenidge-Payne said. “This is not about any EMT. This is about service and service first because we truly don’t save lives- we are just a vessel he [God] works through to save lives.”
Graduate Jamale Griffin said he and his class learned priceless life lessons from their educators, whose “patience still remains a mystery.” Among the lessons, Griffin said he learned that “you have to be a willing servant to graciously receive.”
Class Salutatorian Nikita Charles said it only four to six minutes without breathing or without a heartbeat before a person is considered clinically dead, and graduates have “taken the time to learn in the classroom so in the field it will take little to no time to save a life.”
Recalling her time spent in the classroom, Charles said when they first arrived the class was told by Greenidge-Payne they must be “dry sponges” or “empty cups” so they are prepared to absorb all the knowledge they would need to perform their chosen careers. Having successfully stayed the course and gotten though the program, Charles said she was happy to report “my cup runneth over.”
Valedictorian Mohammad Idheileh said it was an honor to study under Greenidge-Payne and it is her same advice given early on in the program that resonated with his spirit.
“I want to articulate that I have taken that advice and manifested it for the rest of my life,” he said.
Greenidge-Payne said she was proud of the graduates and while “EMS isn’t for everyone” she listed the traits processed by those who do peruse the profession.
“You need to be able to think clearly, function quickly in crisis situations, and at the end it is a rewarding career for a lot of people,” Greenidge-Payne said.
The graduates were honored with remarks given by government officials, and individually presented with their certificates and awards before a celebration ensued with their friends and families.
Class speaker and graduate Rosemarie Jarvis-Simon said the job of an EMT is often difficult, yet even knowing this they have all chosen to press forward with the endeavor.
“Class, don’t forget the ground is broken for us, we are on our way to becoming medical professionals and the last two-and-a-half months is just the beginning,” she said. “Our EMT instructors have raised us right and we will uphold the values of Class 2021-01. Be humble, be confident, think before you speak, put the patient first, and don’t forget your EMS roots,” Jarvis-Simon said.