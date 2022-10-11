Martyn Forde, an energy and knowledge management consultant working with the Caribbean Electric Utilities Services Corporation and the Rocky Mountain Institute Islands Program, will be the keynote speaker at the VI Energy & Sustainability Fair at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas Saturday.
The VI Energy Office and the Caribbean Green Technology Center will host the inaugural fair at the recently renamed Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and on Oct. 30 at UVI’s Great Hall on St. Croix .
The fair’s goal is to empower Virgin Islanders to transition toward energy independence and to become more resilient.
Activities will include workshops, live demonstrations and the chance to meet with vendors, professionals and leaders in the territory.
Forde, who assists project teams in the development of Communities of Practice and learning platforms designed for the sharing of best practices, will provide an overview of the current energy landscape in the Caribbean at the fair.
Forde is a certified sustainable building advisor. In addition, he provides digital media production services. Forde has a masters degree in geography and environmental studies from the University of Toronto, where his research focused on climate change, renewable energy technologies, and tourism planning for island nations.
In addition to giving the keynote Forde will participate in a panel discussion moderated by Gregory Guannel, director of the Caribbean Green Technology Center. The panel will discuss the future of energy in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Panelists will include V.I. Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming, V.I. Water and Power Authority CEO Andrew Smith, energy and regenerative consultant Miguel Quinones, and Efrain O’Neill-Carillo, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Puerto Rico Mayaguez.
In addition to UVI and the V.I. Energy Office, the fair is being sponsored by the Home Depot Foundation, BMR Energy, Freepoint Commodities, Barefoot Architects, ProSolar Systems, Silver Sun Solar, The Market & Moe’s Fresh Market, Algas Organics, the VI Waste Management Authority, Electric Factory and Ion Vehicle Technology, LLC.