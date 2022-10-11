Martyn Forde, an energy and knowledge management consultant working with the Caribbean Electric Utilities Services Corporation and the Rocky Mountain Institute Islands Program, will be the keynote speaker at the VI Energy & Sustainability Fair at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas Saturday.

The VI Energy Office and the Caribbean Green Technology Center will host the inaugural fair at the recently renamed Elridge Blake Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and on Oct. 30 at UVI’s Great Hall on St. Croix .