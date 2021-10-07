The V.I. Energy Office has deferred a monthly fee for participants in the Net Energy Billing program that some say may be hampering the adoption of alternative energy in the territory.
The fee is targeted at homeowners and businesses that use solar, battery storage and wind power to offset the electricity they use from the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
WAPA is currently studying costs associated with serving customers that generate some or all of their own energy, sometimes pulling electricity from the territory’s power grids and at other times pushing electricity onto the grids.
“Rather than estimating, we would rather be more concrete, ensuring we are providing the most accurate and fair rate structure for all customers,” V.I. Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming said.
During an energy webinar Wednesday, Don Moreland of Solarize St. Thomas said he was excited to announce that the access charge had been deferred.
“By eliminating the fee, a customer’s feasibility of investing in a solar energy system increases up to 20%,” Moreland said.
The Net Energy Billing program was launched June 2020, and is the successor to the Net Metering Program, which was closed to applications June 2017 after a limit to installed renewable energy was reached. At the time, WAPA said the limit was needed to guarantee grid stability.
Under the metering program, participants that generated their own energy received a one-for-one credit at the retail rate and credits were accumulated month to month.
“Many systems were oversized, generating a massive amount of excess credit, and because of the rate structure, they were not contributing to the grid or offsetting fuel cost,” Fleming said.
Under Net Energy Billing, credits for power placed onto the grid are tied only to fuel cost, not what WAPA charges for electricity, and credits zero out at the end of every month. While Net Metering participants also paid a monthly access fee, it could be completely offset.
“The grid access charge was seeking to ensure at the bare minimum fixed cost was maintained,” Fleming explained.
Moreland said that utility companies may assume that customers that go solar aren’t paying their fair share towards maintaining the grid, and that costs are shifted to non-solar customers.
“Many were disappointed to see this fixed charge, no matter how much energy you put towards the grid, the access fee had to be paid no matter what,” Moreland explained. “We are doing these kinds of programs stateside as well, and it is usually determined that there’s not that much of an additional cost shifting.”
This summer, the energy office announced efforts to “fast track” the permit process.
“The goal has been to create a sustainable interconnection program for people within the community who decide to invest in distributed energy,” Fleming said.
For more information, call the energy office at 340-713-8436, or visit energy.vi.gov.