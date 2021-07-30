V.I. Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming was unanimously elected chairman of the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s governing board Thursday, succeeding Property and Procurement Commissioner Anthony Thomas.
Thomas has served in the position since 2018. As one of his last acts as chairman, Thomas asked board members to also nominate a vice chairman.
Current Vice Chairman Jed JohnHope was not present at Thursday’s board meeting, and Secretary Juanita Young nominated Hubert Turnbull.
“I’m fine, thank you,” Turnbull said.
Young and Elizabeth Armstrong both also “respectfully” declined nominations, and Thomas tabled the discussion.
Young reluctantly agreed to continue serving as board secretary after no other board members offered to take the position.
“I think it would be good to have a change, but if no one else wants to do it I’m willing to do it,” Young said.
Thomas said Young is a “consummate professional, and I thank you for your service that you’ve given to the WAPA board over the years.”
New chairman Fleming has been leading the Energy Office for two years, and most recently served as chairman of the WAPA board’s Planning and Economic Development committee.
Fleming expressed his gratitude to fellow board members and WAPA spokesman Jean Greaux Jr. said in a news release that Fleming is expected to name committee chairpersons shortly.
The board has been doing their best to move forward and improve service to the territory, and “two years into my tenure, what I’m leaving the Authority with is not the case when we started,” Thomas said.
He added that everyone at WAPA is working “to ensure the people of the Virgin Islands have reliable, efficient, and cost-effective service.”
The board also met in executive session for about two hours Thursday to discuss legal and personnel matters. After returning to public session, Young said the board had voted to approve “a strategy to hire the Authority’s next general counsel.”
Attorney Dionne Sinclair is serving presently as acting general counsel.
Board members in attendance at Thursday’s meeting were Fleming, Young, Thomas, Turnbull, Armstrong, and Cheryl Boynes Jackson. Internal Revenue Bureau Director Joel Lee and JohnHope were excused.