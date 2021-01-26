Applications for rebates for energy efficient appliances and electric vehicles are now available online through the V.I. Energy Office website.
The Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Rebate Program “has gone virtual with a fully online Rebate Application Portal,” according to a news release. “The Rebate program allows homeowners, renters and small businesses to receive 40 percent rebates on select Energy Star products purchased in the USVI.”
The program provides a financial incentive for consumers to purchase energy-efficient appliances, electric vehicles and charging stations, and residential solar hot water heaters. A maximum $5,000 rebate is available per item purchased.
For a full list of eligible products and for the online rebate application, visit the V.I. Energy Office website at energy.vi.gov.
Users must sign up for an account, which can be used for future rebate applications or other Energy Office services.
In-person applications will still be received at the St. Croix office at 4101 Mars Hill in Frederiksted, or the St. Thomas office in the Tutu Park Mall food court.
For more information, call the V.I. Energy Office at 340-713-8436 on St. Croix, or 340-714-8436 on St. Thomas.