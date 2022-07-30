The V.I. Energy Office remains silent after its much-hyped announcement that the territory acquired 23 base-level Tesla Model Ys and Model 3s that were paid for with federal funds.

In a Tuesday statement headlined “Building the fleet of the future: Historic procurement of 23 electric vehicles catalyzes territorial electrification efforts,” V.I. Energy Director Kyle Fleming noted that the vehicles “will be positioned across multiple agencies” with 15 assigned to the central government and eight assigned to the V.I. Water and Power Authority.