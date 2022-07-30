The V.I. Energy Office remains silent after its much-hyped announcement that the territory acquired 23 base-level Tesla Model Ys and Model 3s that were paid for with federal funds.
In a Tuesday statement headlined “Building the fleet of the future: Historic procurement of 23 electric vehicles catalyzes territorial electrification efforts,” V.I. Energy Director Kyle Fleming noted that the vehicles “will be positioned across multiple agencies” with 15 assigned to the central government and eight assigned to the V.I. Water and Power Authority.
Fleming, however, did not name the agencies. He did not return calls or respond to an email from The Daily News with further questions. Among them:
- Why Teslas?
- What is the cost per vehicle?
- Who in central government received one?
- How were the 23 vehicles procured — through one party or multiple parties? And how did the arrangement come about?
- Where are the charging stations, and the number of those available for electric vehicles in the territory?
The acquisition meanwhile has caused some public uproar with some questioning the purchase against the backdrop of poor road conditions, as well as frequent WAPA blackouts. Others pointed out that the federal funds could have been used to prioritize repairs or update WAPA’s ailing electrical distribution system.
Fleming, anticipating the uproar, noted in the statement that “currently, every major automaker in the world has begun diversifying vehicle offerings” and that “the Virgin Islands will not be late to the global Transportation Electrification party following the Central Government and VIWAPA taking delivery of the largest bulk procurement of electric vehicles in the Virgin Islands history.”
“This historic procurement and transition is as much economic as it is innovative. While it is expected that some may question the investment in electric vehicles, which historically carry a higher-sticker price, the Virgin Islands Energy Office has prioritized due diligence in objectively quantifying the cost-benefit of this investment,” the release stated.
Fleming also justified the purchase saying that the “the Virgin Islands remote island location increases our exposure to the risks of the volatile fuel commodity market both through the cost of the raw material and the logistics cost to deliver it to our shores” and that with gas now upwards of $6 per gallon “across the territory in recent months, the real world effects of being beholden to a singular commodity to meet our transportation needs have already taken form.”
Fleming, who also serves as WAPA board chairman, said that under the Bryan-Roach administration his office and WAPA “sought out and [were] awarded over $2 million dollars in federal grants thru the U.S. Department of Interior Energizing Insular Communities fund to enable innovative procurements that will catalyze the electrification of the government fleet vehicles and provide a robust network of strategically located charging stations.”
Further, it noted that “through an engagement with Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Secunda Family Foundation, and the Electrification Coalition the Energy Office has been developing a territory-wide transportation electrification road map which includes economic analysis of converting vehicles across the GVI fleet.”
“The results of the analysis confirmed that despite the current cost of electricity in the territory the acquisition and operation of electric vehicles can offer significant savings in vehicle ownership when compared to traditional gas vehicles. These savings are realized through the combination of the lower fueling cost electrical charging and the significantly reduced maintenance needs and cost,” the release stated.
Back in May, WAPA’s board announced it had “approved a purchase contract” for electric vehicles, noting the authority expected to “shortly receive a fleet-upgrade of eight electric Tesla SUVs worth approximately $500,000, procured entirely through an Energizing Insular Communities grant of approximately $1 million from the Department of Interior.”
Fleming was quoted at the time touting WAPA’s electrical resource to go hand in hand with the electrical vehicle use.
“This purchase doesn’t just mean the Authority has new SUVs. Viewed on a wider perspective, it means less resources spent on not only fuel, but maintenance as well,” he said in the prepared statement. “With the adoption of electric vehicles, we can begin fueling our vehicles from a resource we produce – electricity.”
Fleming again mentioned the territory’s size as being a plus for electrical vehicles noting the Virgin Islands “has a natural advantage over many stateside utilities regarding its immediate ability to utilize electric vehicles.”
“Due to the relatively small size of the islands and the short distances driven, range anxiety, or the concern about running out of battery charge before being able to recharge, will not be a problem.”
Government House spokesman Richard Motta, also contacted for information, did not respond as of Daily News press time this morning.