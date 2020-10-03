Due to the territory’s state of emergency, all five of the V.I. Waste Management Authority’s enforcement officers have been reassigned to the V.I. Police Department, leaving their former agency woefully ill-equipped to issue citations for illegal dumping.
On Friday, lawmakers voiced concern over the prevalence of dumpsters in the territory saddled with prohibited trash items, from bulky furniture and appliances to building materials. Equally troubling was that the authority’s enforcement officers — who also function as peace officers — have been tapped by the police department under the state of emergency. As such, no one is actively enforcing this illegal dumping.
“I feel extremely disappointed about this,” said Sen. Marvin Blyden, chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing, Transportation and Telecommunications. “We need to look at the bigger picture in terms of health and safety during this pandemic. With all of the chemicals and equipment and personal protective equipment going straight to the bin, we need to ensure that rules and regulations are being followed.”
Sen. Myron Jackson shared photos in and around Hospital Ground on St. Thomas that show dumpsters riddled with illegal items.
“It’s just very, very frustrating that [we see this] on a daily basis,” he said. “This is our product, this is where we live, our home — this is unacceptable.”
Waste Management Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr. acknowledged the problem and said a plan to hire more enforcement officers is “getting put into action as we speak.”
Currently, the authority only has five enforcement officers territorywide — three for the St. Thomas-St. John district and two for St. Croix. Merritt could only confirm his plan is to get two new officers for St. John. He could not recall how many citations have been issued for each district.
“We need to have more people on the front lines to issue citations,” he said. “With our enforcement officers currently with the V.I. police department during the emergency … this is hampering us.”
Merritt added that he’s also looking to bring onboard environmental inspectors who can reach out to businesses and inform them of the proper handling of their commercial waste.
“We’re also considering having one weekend out of the month where we say ‘this is your opportunity to come’ and we’ll have bins and an area set aside where they can put that particular [commercial] waste there, so we can start to gain control over that material,” Merritt said.
So far, however, these plans remain tentative.
Blyden requested that the authority send “something in writing” to the governor to get an exemption for his enforcement officers during the state of emergency, insisting their role was too critical.