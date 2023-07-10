Our family with a sad heart announces the death of our daughter and sister Enobong lnemesit lniama.
Enobong was 50 years old when she passed on June 15, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at Emory St. Joseph Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.
Eno’s father, Dr. Ededet A. lniama, preceded her in death. She was born to Dr. Ededet and Grace lniama. Eno has two brothers, Akan and Uwem and one sister whose name is Emem.
Survivors are her mother, Grace lniama; brothers, Akan and Uwem and sister, Emem; sister-in-law, Brenda Iniama; uncle, Effong A. lniama; aunty, Alice Ekan David; un0cles on mother’s side, Uwem, and Innocent; aunties on mother’s side, lme, Enobong, Alice Elizabeth and Mary; many cousins in Nigeria too numerous to mention; special friends in St. Thomas and the USA and co-workers at the V.I. Department of Human Services, Heather Lambertis, Laverne Joseph, Michelle Benjamin; Eno’s friends at Iowa City are Angel, Stepheny and Abigal.
There are too many to mention here; special friends and family of Aqua lbom State, Nigeria, Dr. Uwem Equan, Eniang lnyang, Mrs. Helen lkpe, Ziporah Agheneza, health professionals, Dr. Kenneth Ofoha, Dr. Ann Hall, her doctors at Atlanta State.
Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing today at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 11, at V.I. Christian Ministries, with the viewing at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com