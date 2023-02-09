Plans are in place to remove dangerous chemicals still stored at the St. Croix refinery, and the current owner, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, has received conditional approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to move forward, according to a news release Thursday.
“This is a critical step forward in safely removing harmful chemicals from the facility and away from the community and workers,” EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia said in a statement. “EPA will be there every step of the way, providing oversight of the safe removal to ensure people’s protection. We will provide the public with updates and make real-time air monitoring data available to the community.”
Following a petroleum coke fire at the facility in August, the EPA “identified safety concerns, including corrosion of piping and valves, that could result in a chemical release or fire.”
Inspectors found that chemicals are not being properly managed, and the federal agency publicly reported that the situation was causing an ongoing threat to St. Croix residents.
The chemicals — including 40,000 pounds of ammonia and 37,000 pounds of LPG — were leftover from a disastrous restart effort in 2021 under former owners Limetree Bay Refining. That restart resulted in an emergency EPA shutdown order after the facility sprayed surrounding homes and farms with oil droplets over several months, contaminating the local water supply.
After purchasing the refinery in a bankruptcy sale, Port Hamilton principal Charles Chambers said in July that investors planned to restart the facility.
But the EPA announced in November that the refinery will remain idle for at least the next two to three years as the dangerously dilapidated facility undergoes further review and permitting requirements.
The EPA and Port Hamilton agreed to a consent order on Dec. 5, which requires the company to remove chemicals “that currently pose risks at the facility,” according to the news release. “EPA will oversee the work, which will begin with preparation work starting this month. Repairs to the ammonia system are scheduled to begin in early March, and chemical removal is scheduled to begin in early April and expected to be complete sometime this summer.”
The removal will begin with ammonia, which Port Hamilton contractors will transfer to specially designed shipping containers and remove off island for sale or proper disposal.
The EPA will require Port Hamilton to make repairs to the system before beginning removal work, and “purge and treat any remaining ammonia vapors from the system under closed conditions to prevent vapors from escaping,” according to the news release.
Contractors will do the same with the remaining LPG and leftover amines.
“EPA will oversee the work to remove the chemicals and will conduct around-the-clock air monitoring to ensure people’s safety. EPA will display the real-time air monitoring results on a website that will be linked from EPA’s refinery on St. Croix Website,” according to the news release. “The air monitors will measure chemicals associated with the substances required by the order to be removed. EPA will place air monitors at the refinery fence line and at locations within the nearby community. EPA emergency response experts will also use handheld monitors to conduct air monitoring within communities, as appropriate.”
The V.I. Territorial Management Agency is coordinating emergency readiness and response, according to the EPA.
The EPA plans to host a community meeting in the coming weeks to discuss the plans, and there is a toll free hotline at 866-462-4789 for general inquiries and to report odors.
Environmental emergencies, such as spills and releases, should be reported to the National Response Center at 800-424-8802, which is staffed 24 hours a day by the U.S. Coast Guard, and the public should call 911 in life-threatening situations.
