Plans are in place to remove dangerous chemicals still stored at the St. Croix refinery, and the current owner, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, has received conditional approval from the Environmental Protection Agency to move forward, according to a news release Thursday.

“This is a critical step forward in safely removing harmful chemicals from the facility and away from the community and workers,” EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia said in a statement. “EPA will be there every step of the way, providing oversight of the safe removal to ensure people’s protection. We will provide the public with updates and make real-time air monitoring data available to the community.”

