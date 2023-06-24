The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive a $309,000 grant for water quality monitoring at territory beaches.

The federal grant is contingent on the territory meeting the eligibility requirements, according to a news release, and will assist in conducting water quality monitoring and public notification programs for beaches.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.