The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced that the U.S. Virgin Islands will receive a $309,000 grant for water quality monitoring at territory beaches.
The federal grant is contingent on the territory meeting the eligibility requirements, according to a news release, and will assist in conducting water quality monitoring and public notification programs for beaches.
“Many people spend time in the summer splashing, swimming, and playing at a favorite beach, which is why EPA is providing more than $10 million to help states and local partners monitor water quality,” EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox said in a written statement. “These grants help states, Tribes, and territories fund programs to ensure that our coastal waters are safe for swimming and recreation.”
Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible states, Tribal, and territorial applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public and post beach warnings or closings.
“Since 2001, EPA has awarded nearly $216 million in BEACH Act grants to test beach waters for illness-causing bacteria and help with public notification and identification of the problem. This program is essential for protecting the health of beachgoers across the country,” according to the news release.
