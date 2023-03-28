The start of chemical removal at the Port Hamilton refinery on St. Croix has been delayed until May, and will continue through June or July, representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said during an online community meeting Tuesday night.
The removal is necessary because chemicals leftover from a disastrous 2021 restart of the refinery by Limetree Bay were not properly maintained by the new owner, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
A fire in an area of petroleum coke stored at the refinery in August prompted a further inspection by the EPA, and Port Hamilton has agreed to remove chemicals leaking from neglected equipment that posted a potential public health hazard for workers and area residents.
EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia said during Tuesday’s meeting that removal of ammonia was set to begin in April, but that work has been delayed to May because a contractor was assisting with emergency operations at the recent train derailment and chemical spill in Ohio.
EPA staff have overseen repairs to the refinery’s ammonia system, set up air monitoring, and will remain on island to oversee the work, Garcia said.
Port Hamilton informed the EPA that the work has been delayed because of the response to the East Palestine derailment, which “was certainly an urgent situation,” and now that the contractor’s work in Ohio has ended, they need additional time to get their equipment down to St. Croix, Garcia said.
EPA staff are also planning to be on St. Croix for in-person outreach in mid to late April, and the federal regulatory agency will continue holding community meetings and updates about the situation at the refinery, Garcia said.
Jennifer Valiulis, executive director of the St. Croix Environmental Association, said local community groups appreciate the EPA’s ongoing efforts to protect public health and keep the community informed.
V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said the local emergency planning committee has been meeting weekly to ensure the community is adequately prepared in case of any potential accidents at the refinery. V.I. Health Department Commissioner Justa Encarnacion also attended Tuesday’s meeting and said the local government is working with Luis Hospital to ensure resources are available in case of an emergency.
Sen. Javan James, chairman of the 35th Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture, was also in attendance and said he’s planning a committee hearing about the refinery soon.
EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan said the hope is that the community “experiences nothing” while the chemicals are being removed, but they are preparing for every possibility.
Former operator Hovensa shut down after a series of violations, and residents of neighborhoods surrounding the refinery had oil droplets rain down on their homes when Limetree Bay restarted operations in 2021, which contaminated drinking water and farmland.
“We have rarely, if ever, seen situations such as those that occurred in that three or four months period of time when Limetree Bay was operating that facility,” Mugdan said.
The situation was so serious, it prompted the EPA to issue an emergency shutdown order “for only the third time in the history of the Clean Air Act,” Mugdan said.
Current owner Port Hamilton has said they intend to restart refinery operations again, and has taken the EPA to court over a requirement that the company obtain a new Prevention of Significant Deterioration permit.
Mugdan said it’s been 11 years since Hovensa “and the Limetree Bay operations were so unsuccessful during those few months in 2021 when they tried to operate it,” that the EPA determined that future refinery operations will be “characterized as a new operation.”
Port Hamilton disagrees, and Mugdan said he expects that litigation to continue until the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decides whether the EPA’s new permit requirement is proper.
In terms of the fire in a pile of petroleum coke that started the EPA’s latest investigation, Mugdan said Port Hamilton is not required to remove the leftover petroleum coke.
But now, “water is sprayed onto the pet coke to keep it from getting hot enough to combust. It’s my understanding that had not been properly done prior to the fire in August, which is why the fire occurred,” Mugdan said.
The refinery is required to hire contractors to remove three other types of chemicals — ammonia, liquid petroleum gas, and amines.
Removal will begin with approximately 40,000 pounds, or 8,500 gallons, of anhydrous ammonia at the refinery. The liquid ammonia will be transferred to containers certified for the shipping of the amonia, and this liquid will be shipped off island for sale or proper disposal, according to Doug Kodama, Chief of the Response and Prevention Branch of the EPA Superfund program.
Next, the contractor will remove approximately 37,000 pounds, or 10,500 gallons, of light hydrocarbons, including LPG at the refinery, which will also be shipped off-island.
There are approximately 253,000 gallons of amine solution containing hydrogen sulfide, which will take approximately 55 shipping containers to remove, Kodama said.
Mugdan said that even if Port Hamilton sells the refinery or goes bankrupt, the company “remains on the hook to carry out this work and complete it” under the terms of the consent order.
He also said the EPA is not aware of the cost of the removal project, but said the operation must be paid for by Port Hamilton.
Garcia thanked all participants for their engagement in the process.
“It does take everybody to make sure we focus on this, get the chemicals removed safely, and then we can kind of move on to the next steps,” Garcia said.
EPA coordinator Kelli Lucarino gave an overview of air monitoring being conducted by the EPA at the refinery, and information about the air monitoring program is available online at https://phrt-epa.hub.arcgis.com.
The EPA will hold future public meetings about the refinery cleanup effort. For more information, visit epa.gov/vi/refinery-st-croix-us-virgin-islands, or call the toll-free hotline at 866-462-4789 to ask questions or report any suspicious odors near the refinery.