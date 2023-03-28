The start of chemical removal at the Port Hamilton refinery on St. Croix has been delayed until May, and will continue through June or July, representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said during an online community meeting Tuesday night.

The removal is necessary because chemicals leftover from a disastrous 2021 restart of the refinery by Limetree Bay were not properly maintained by the new owner, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.

