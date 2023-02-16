St. Croix community leaders thanked representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for holding a virtual public meeting Wednesday night, and EPA staff answered questions and explained the process by which dangerous chemicals will be removed from deteriorating equipment and storage tanks at the Port Hamilton Refinery.

“I just want to make sure to thank the EPA for stepping in here and paying attention to the refinery and its impacts on the St. Croix community,” said Jennifer Valiulis, executive director of the St. Croix Environmental Association, one of several local groups that have been seeking answers to questions about the refinery’s ongoing problems.

