St. Croix community leaders thanked representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for holding a virtual public meeting Wednesday night, and EPA staff answered questions and explained the process by which dangerous chemicals will be removed from deteriorating equipment and storage tanks at the Port Hamilton Refinery.
“I just want to make sure to thank the EPA for stepping in here and paying attention to the refinery and its impacts on the St. Croix community,” said Jennifer Valiulis, executive director of the St. Croix Environmental Association, one of several local groups that have been seeking answers to questions about the refinery’s ongoing problems.
“I personally find it really frightening to contemplate where we would be if they were not here now, ensuring that the issues found in the inspection report are being addressed, and also previously when the refinery was operating as Limetree Bay, when we were being sickened by toxic emissions and explosions that rained oil on our homes and into our cisterns,” Valiulis said.
St. Croix hotel owner Ryan Flegal asked the EPA to respond to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s statements that the regulatory agency “acted maliciously and illegally” in its enforcement actions at the Port Hamilton Refinery.
“I would also like to know, was the governor invited to this meeting? I noticed that he hasn’t been at the previous town hall meetings, so I just want to know what kind of pressure do we need to be putting on him, or what can we do to encourage him to get the right information so that we can move forward as a community?” Flegal said.
“Obviously, the governor has expressed his concerns with the action that we took back in November,” ordering Port Hamilton to obtain a new Prevention of Significant Deterioration permit before restarting refinery operations, said EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan.“The governor has a different point of view. Clearly, the company also disagrees with the action that we took, and that’s the litigation challenge in court that the company has filed.”
He added, “That’s how our system works, is that we’ve rendered our decision and if persons disagree they are able to take advantage of whatever opportunities there are for challenging that. We feel we made the right decision and we stand by it.”
EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia agreed, and said the EPA is standing firm in its decision to require the new PSD permit.
“We also immediately update the governor’s office and update Congresswoman Plaskett, as well obviously as the community, and we’ve been doing so along the way at each step. So, we think that, as Walter said, we’re working very collaboratively. And there is a difference of opinion on the permit decision, as I mentioned,” Garcia said.
While Bryan was not in attendance, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Director Daryl Jaschen and Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion were among the representatives from the territorial government who spoke during the meeting.
Jaschen notified the public of Wednesday night’s meeting during the weekly Government House press briefing Monday, and he and Encarnacion said they would continue spreading information about refinery remediation and future public meetings throughout the community whenever possible.
Mugdan and Garcia also clarified that while the refinery has not been formally designated a Superfund site, it is being treated in a similar way.
“We are using Superfund resources for this particular purpose,” Mugdan said.
He said when people refer to a “Superfund” site, they typically mean it’s one of the 1,700 to 1,800 sites on the National Priorities List, or a removal action, which has happened at facilities across the United States and territories.
Garcia said refineries typically use the chemicals present on St. Croix, but with the deteriorating tanks and equipment it’s now “a different circumstance,” that requires removal.
The chemicals were left over from the previous failed restart attempt by Limetree Bay Refinery, which was shut down in 2021 after a series of accidents sprayed oil droplets across surrounding homes and farms.
“These kinds of chemicals are not unexpected in a refinery, the concern was in what Lisa just said, that they were being stored in a way that gave us grave concerns,” Mugdan said.
Chemical removal process
Doug Kodama, Chief of the Response and Prevention Branch of the EPA Superfund program, explained how the removal process will proceed.
“EPA has approved the use of two contractors that will be hired by Port Hamilton, these two contractors will remove the three materials. The ammonia, liquified petroleum gas, and the amines containing hydrogen sulfide,” Kodama said. “Specialized Response Solutions, a U.S. Ecology Company, will remove the ammonia first, and then remove the liquified petroleum gas. HPC Industrial, a Clean Harbors Company, will then remove the amines containing the hydrogen sulfide.”
Ammonia removal will occur over a two-week period in early April, and “there’s approximately 40,000 pounds, or 8,500 gallons, of anhydrous ammonia at the refinery. The liquid ammonia will be transferred to containers certified for the shipping of the amonia, and this liquid will be shipped off island for sale or proper disposal,” to a location that has not yet been determined, Kodama said.
“Ammonia vapors remaining in the system will be transferred to another shipping container, and a closed loop system to evacuate the ammonia vapors from the system and prevent them from being released to the air. The system will then be swept, or ‘purged,’ with nitrogen, followed by compressed air. These purged vapors of ammonia will be vented to containers of water. Ammonia is highly water soluble and the vapors will go into solution in the water. The container with the ammonia vapors and the container with the diluted ammonia solution will be shipped off the island for disposal,” Kodama said.
Next, the contractor will remove approximately 37,000 pounds, or 10,500 gallons, of light hydrocarbons, including LPG at the refinery, which will also be shipped off-island.
“While transferring the liquids, vapors from the LPG system will be routed to a thermal oxidizer which will burn or destroy the vapors. The system will then be swept or purged with nitrogen, which will also be pushed to the thermal oxidizer,” and the system “will be left under a nitrogen blanket. Removal will commence in April and is scheduled to be completed in the first half of June,” Kodama said.
There is approximately 253,000 gallons of amine solution containing hydrogen sulfide, “which will take approximately 55 shipping containers to remove,” Kodama said.
The amine system will undergo a chemical rinsing, resulting in approximately 200,000 gallons of liquid which will either be routed through the wastewater treatment plant if appropriate, or shipped off-island. Removal will start in May and conclude in July, according to Kodama.
“EPA will be conducting air monitoring within the refinery at the work zones. This information is needed for the health and safety of our EPA staff within the refinery. But it will also inform EPA if there’s an air release from the material systems,” Kodama said.
Community air monitoring will take place “in three ways. There will be monitors at the refinery terminal fenceline, at monitoring stations in the community near the refinery, and in addition, EPA will have a team with handheld air monitoring equipment to conduct roving air monitoring within the community, focusing our activities on the area in the approximately two mile radius from the fenceline of the facility. EPA’s community air monitoring information will be available in real time on a website, and data will be collected on a continuous basis,” Kodama said.
The EPA will also be staffing a toll free 24 hour hotline to report odors, which will be investigated and assessed to determine the source.
“In our judgement it’s much more important that the work be done correctly, and very carefully, rather than the work be done as quickly as conceivably possible. So yeah, it’s taking longer than I’m sure anybody would have wanted, but that is because we want to make sure it’s being done as carefully and as thoughtfully as possible,” Mugdan said.
Hovensa factor
Mugdan also emphasized that while there is oil contamination in the ground under the refinery, that pollution is being managed by previous owner Hovensa, which “has the obligation, the legal obligation,” to pump it up, separate, and dispose of it on a continuous basis.
“They’ve been doing it literally for decades and they probably will be doing it, literally for decades. There are a large amount of oil products under the refinery,” Mugdan said.
But the oil hasn’t contaminated the larger community drinking supply, and the current removal plan is an effort to clear out the aging refinery equipment before serious leaks occur, because there is the “potential for something to happen,” Garcia said. “We are really trying to be proactive and handle this situation so that it doesn’t get worse.”
Flegal said St. Croix residents are fed up with the ongoing problems at the refinery.
“I just want to remind everyone that this is a facility that has been a repeat offender. It has polluted the groundwater significantly, it has rained oil down on the community, it has released toxic gases that have sickened people, it has had asbestos removed,” Flegal said. “These are things that have been an ongoing problem that have plagued this refinery and this community.”
“How many chances or how big a leash do we give them, or how much do we trust them to fix it, or how much is it simply possible for a facility of this magnitude in close proximity to the community to be able to realistically operate in a way that is quote-unquote, safe? Because so far, all we’ve seen over the decades is a resounding ‘no’ to that question,” he added.
Mugdan said that is why EPA has entered the agreement with Port Hamilton, which requires them to hire qualified contractors experienced in this type of removal operation.
The current situation on St. Croix is “unusual,” Mugdan said, and “in many actions that we take with companies around the country, we don’t get to this level of minute-to-minute oversight and very, very careful involvement. But I think the fact that we’re doing it here represents our understanding of all that the community has gone through in the past.”
Mugdan said he wanted to reassure the community that they’re planning for every possibility.
“We want to be absolutely as confident as we possibly can that there’s not going to be a further reoccurence of this kind of incident. That having been said, we always plan carefully to avoid any kind of emergency situation, but at the same time we have to also plan for the emergency situation in the hopefully very unlikely event that it occurs. So, we need to do both, and that is what we’re doing,” Mugdan said.
In regard to whether the EPA should allow a refinery to continue operating despite having a track record of serious accidents, “that is not our role,” Mugdan said. “Our role is to ensure that if a refinery is operating there, and when it is operating there, it is operating safely and in compliance with the enviornemntal laws. That is our role and that is what we’re aiming to do.”
The EPA will be holding future public meetings about the refinery cleanup effort. For more information, visit epa.gov/vi/refinery-st-croix-us-virgin-islands, or call the toll-free hotline at 866-462-4789 to ask questions or report any suspicious odors near the refinery.