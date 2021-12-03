The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that the Virgin Islands will receive $31.88 million for upgrades to the territory’s aging drinking water infrastructure.
President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law on Nov. 15, marking “a big and bold investment in our nation’s infrastructure, including a historic $60 billion investment in key programs and initiatives implemented by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to build safer, healthier, cleaner communities,” according to a letter from EPA Administrator Michael Regan to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. sent Thursday. “This critical funding means that more Superfund sites will be cleaned up faster; blighted and polluted sites across America will be redeveloped to contribute to local economies once again; the nation’s school bus fleet will be made cleaner; and people will be put to work revitalizing aging water infrastructure in communities throughout the country.”
Regan added that the law’s “investment in water is nothing short of transformational. It includes $50 billion to the EPA to strengthen the nation’s drinking water and wastewater systems — the single largest investment in water that the federal government has ever made.”
EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez said Thursday the funding is “a historic amount” dedicated to helping underserved communities eliminate lead and other contaminants like PFAS, including perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl, from the drinking water supply.
“PFAS are a group of manufactured chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since the 1940s because of their useful properties. There are thousands of different PFAS, some of which have been more widely used and studied than others,” according to information from the EPA.
“One common characteristic of concern of PFAS is that many break down very slowly and can build up in people, animals, and the environment over time.”
While more research is needed, current studies show that exposure to such contaminants in drinking water can decrease fertility and increase high blood pressure in pregnant women, cause developmental delays in children, increase the risk of some cancers, reduce the body’s immune system to infection, interfere with body’s natural hormones, and increase cholesterol levels and the risk of obesity, according to the EPA.
“Every state in America has disadvantaged communities — rural, urban, suburban — that have deeply rooted water challenges, whether it is too much, too little or poor-quality water. These communities have never received their fair share of federal water infrastructure funding. Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, states have an unprecedented opportunity to correct this disparity,” Regan wrote in the letter to Bryan.
The $31.88 million coming to the Virgin Islands is “over and above the regular annual allocations for the drinking water and clean water state revolving loan fund. This money is nothing short of transformational and it represents the single largest involvement in water that the federal government has ever made,” Rodriguez said.
“We know that economically stressed communities — small, large, and in-between — often lack the financial, technical, and managerial capacity to successfully secure traditional SRF loans,” he added. “Through BIL, almost half of these SRF funds announced today are eligible for distribution as grants or fully forgivable loans. As a result, states have the power to open the door to disadvantaged communities who — for far too long — have struggled.”
In addition, “The SRF funds though the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law can only be used for the purposes specified in the authorizing statutes for the SRFs (which are Clean Water Act Title VI and the Safe Drinking Water Act). They cannot be reallocated for other purposes,” Rodriguez said.
“The EPA will be looking for intended use plans that affirmatively target these funds to replace both public and private lead service lines, especially in disadvantaged communities that lack access to other sources of funding. The dedicated lead funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is also not the only tool at states’ disposal. We encourage states to deploy a broad range of funding sources, which may include American Rescue Plan funds, base SRF funds, Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act funds, and more,” according to the letter from Regan.
Regan added that, “The EPA will be with you every step of the way. In the coming months, the Office of Water will work with you to identify the tools, resources and targeted technical assistance that will best support states in achieving these goals.”