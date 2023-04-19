Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and local agencies are holding outreach events across St. Croix to help educate the community about plans to safely remove chemicals from Port Hamilton Refinery.
Today, EPA representatives, as well as officials from the V.I. Depatment of Planning and Natural Resources, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency, and V.I. Department of Health will hold outreach events at three locations.
Members of the public are invited to meet with agency representatives tabling at Stop n Shop in Frederiksted from 10 a.m. to noon, and at Flavors of the Caribbean from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Representatives will also be holding Open House events today at the University of the Virgin Islands Great Hall on the St. Croix campus from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
EPA science experts will be on hand to answer questions from the public about plans to remove hazardous chemicals at the Port Hamilton Refinery in Anna’s Hope.
The removal is necessary because chemicals leftover from a disastrous 2021 restart of the refinery by Limetree Bay were not properly maintained by the new owner, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
A fire in an area of petroleum coke stored at the refinery in August prompted a further inspection by the EPA, and Port Hamilton has agreed to remove chemicals leaking from neglected equipment that posted a potential public health hazard for workers and area residents.
EPA Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia said during a community meeting in March that removal of ammonia was set to begin in April, but that work has been delayed to May because a contractor was assisting with emergency operations at the recent train derailment and chemical spill in Ohio.
EPA staff have overseen repairs to the refinery’s ammonia system, set up air monitoring, and will remain on island to oversee the work, Garcia said.
Port Hamilton is required to fund the cost of removal operations under an agreement with the EPA, and must hire contractors to remove three types of chemicals — ammonia, liquid petroleum gas, and amines.
On Friday, there will be three tabling events: 10 a.m. to noon at The Market, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lime View, and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Stop n Shop in Frederiksted.
