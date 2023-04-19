Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and local agencies are holding outreach events across St. Croix to help educate the community about plans to safely remove chemicals from Port Hamilton Refinery.

Today, EPA representatives, as well as officials from the V.I. Depatment of Planning and Natural Resources, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency, and V.I. Department of Health will hold outreach events at three locations.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.