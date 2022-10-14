The Environmental Protection Agency conducted a weeklong inspection of the St. Croix refinery last month and is drafting a report on the current status of the facility, which remains inactive after a smoldering pile of petroleum coke fuel was finally extinguished.

The coke pile began smoldering on Aug. 4 and continued for 23 days, until firefighting crews successfully extinguished the fuel on Aug. 26.

