The Environmental Protection Agency conducted a weeklong inspection of the St. Croix refinery last month and is drafting a report on the current status of the facility, which remains inactive after a smoldering pile of petroleum coke fuel was finally extinguished.
The coke pile began smoldering on Aug. 4 and continued for 23 days, until firefighting crews successfully extinguished the fuel on Aug. 26.
Following that incident, The EPA conducted an inspection of the refinery from Sept. 20-26, “to determine if the facility is meeting Clean Air Act General Duty Clause requirements,” according to information provided Friday by EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez in response to questions from The Daily News.
“EPA, specifically, assessed chemical safety, accident prevention, and emergency response and community protection,” according to the statement.
Rodriguez said the refinery is idle.
“The facility is currently not operating. EPA’s inspection focused on the current state and maintenance of seven process units containing substantial volumes of petroleum and hazardous materials, and facility preventative maintenance programs and procedures to prevent chemical accidents and releases, including community impact assessment and protection,” according to Rodriguez. “EPA will review the inspection results and prepare an inspection report, including any follow-up action items to be communicated to the facility.”
The coke was leftover from a brief but disastrous restart under former owner Limetree Bay Refining, which sprayed oil and noxious gas over neighborhoods around the refinery before the Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency shutdown order in 2021.
Limetree Bay entered bankruptcy and did not have the cash available to complete cleanup and shutdown of the refinery before it was transferred to Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation following a bankruptcy auction in December.
Port Hamilton Principal investor Charles Chambers told senators at a committee hearing in July that the company intended to start hiring additional workers in September in anticipation of restarting operations.
Chambers has not responded to questions from The Daily News about the status of the company’s efforts to obtain permits necessary for a restart.
Rodriguez said Friday the EPA has “no significant news on permitting matters. However, EPA continues to be engaged with the parties regarding environmental compliance, regulatory and permitting issues before starting operations at the refinery.”
