The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday that air monitoring around Limetree Bay refinery will continue, amid concern from residents that the troubled facility could continue to emit gases during shutdown operations.
“EPA has decided to continue to operate sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide monitors as the agency further assesses the situation and extended shutdown plans for the Limetree Bay Refinery,” according to a statement issued Monday.
The EPA is currently operating five air monitors around the refinery to test for hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide, after a series of problems caused the troubled refinery to spray oil and gases over farms and homes on the west end of St. Croix.
The agency had said it would cease air monitoring today because the refinery has announced that it will remain shut down indefinitely due to financial problems. That prompted a response from a coalition of concerned citizens who called on the EPA to remain on site until the refinery is fully shut down.
The EPA “is committed to ensuring that Limetree Bay’s activities and operations are in compliance with the law without jeopardizing people’s health and the environment. Throughout its ongoing enforcement actions, EPA is and has been focused, first and foremost, on the health and safety of the St. Croix community,” according to Monday’s statement.