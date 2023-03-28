The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is holding a virtual community meeting at 5 p.m. today to provide updates on chemical removal and air monitoring at the St. Croix refinery.
In December, the EPA ordered Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, the current owners of the idled petroleum refinery, to remove “extremely hazardous” chemicals that are leaking from the corroded equipment before they explode or poison the surrounding community.
The consent order requires Port Hamilton to “remove all ammonia, liquified petroleum gas (or LPG), amines and hydrogen sulfide from the equipment at the facility. These chemicals have been used for refinery processes,” according to the EPA.
The chemicals were leftover from a disastrous restart effort in 2021 under former owners Limetree Bay Refining, which resulted in an emergency EPA shutdown order after the facility sprayed surrounding homes and farms with oil droplets, contaminating the local water supply.
Following a fire at the refinery in August, EPA inspectors found that chemicals are not being properly managed, and the federal agency publicly reported that the situation was causing an ongoing threat to St. Croix residents.
The EPA previously held a virtual public meeting in February, where staff answered questions and explained the process by which dangerous chemicals will be removed from deteriorating equipment and storage tanks at the Port Hamilton Refinery.
