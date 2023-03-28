Senate to discuss refinery's future

The EPA is requiring the owners of the shuttered St. Croix oil refinery to remove leftover chemicals that pose a potential health hazard.

 Daily News File Photo

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is holding a virtual community meeting at 5 p.m. today to provide updates on chemical removal and air monitoring at the St. Croix refinery.

In December, the EPA ordered Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, the current owners of the idled petroleum refinery, to remove “extremely hazardous” chemicals that are leaking from the corroded equipment before they explode or poison the surrounding community.

