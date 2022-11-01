St. Croix refinery

The shuttered oil refinery on St. Croix. Once owned by Limetree Bay, its new owners are Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.

 Daily News file photo/

A spokesman for the U.S. Environmental Protect Agency told The Daily News on Monday that the agency “is in active discussions” with representatives of the St. Croix refinery to address issues identified during a recent inspection.

The EPA, in a report publicly released last week, said the refinery poses an imminent danger to the surrounding community and that the island’s residents may be at risk from the hazardous chemicals leaking from the facility’s corroded equipment.

