A spokesman for the U.S. Environmental Protect Agency told The Daily News on Monday that the agency “is in active discussions” with representatives of the St. Croix refinery to address issues identified during a recent inspection.
The EPA, in a report publicly released last week, said the refinery poses an imminent danger to the surrounding community and that the island’s residents may be at risk from the hazardous chemicals leaking from the facility’s corroded equipment.
“EPA is continuing its vigilant oversight of this facility. EPA takes very seriously our duty to ensure that the facility complies with federal environmental rules designed to protect people. EPA will use its authorities to protect the protect the health and safety of the facility workers and those who live in nearby communities,” Rodriguez said via statement.
The report, which was released Wednesday, followed the inspection prompted by a fire that started in August, and which took weeks to extinguish.
It details several alarming findings, and warns that the refinery equipment could fail and cause a fire, explosion, or “catastrophic release” of chemicals dangerous to public health, including ammonia and hydrogen sulfide.
The current owners, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, could not provide a hazard assessment for the pieces of equipment “that presently contain extremely hazardous substances at the Facility,” according to the report.
The substances were leftover from the brief but disastrous 2021 restart under former owners Limetree Bay Refinery, which resulted in an emergency shutdown by the EPA in May 2021 after surrounding neighborhoods were repeatedly sprayed with oil mist and noxious gas.
Limetree Bay entered bankruptcy and did not have the funds to complete the refinery cleaning and shutdown process before Port Hamilton took over.
One of Port Hamilton’s chief principals, Charles Chambers, testified at a Virgin Islands Senate committee hearing in March that Port Hamilton intends to restart the refinery in 2023, but the EPA has not yet signed off on those plans.
During the EPA inspection that took place between Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, Port Hamilton could not provide several pieces of requested documentation, and EPA inspectors noted a number of areas that are suffering from a lack of maintenance, according to the EPA report.
“The facility does not have a preventative maintenance program, and facility personnel stated that there are currently no formal process unit inspections,” according to the report.
The company’s representatives said operators perform daily walkthroughs of each unit and “supervisors are notified of issues that require further attention from the maintenance department,” according to the report.
But documentation of those safety walkthroughs was not provided, and during a tour of the refinery, “the EPA Inspectors observed conditions demonstrating a systemic lack of maintenance.”
According to the report, “Numerous examples of corrosion, including extreme corrosion and in many cases to a degree resulting in extreme deterioration (exfoliation), were observed on process valves, flanges, pipes, nuts/bolts, and pressure relief devices in all unit processes. Many process components appear not have been adequately inspected or maintained for significant periods and may not be operable or at least fully operable for routine service or in an emergency (as documented in Inspection Photos).”
Gaskets “were also observed in poor condition, and many exhibited severe corrosion. Corrosion on these process components to such a visible degree demonstrates severely compromised integrity and operability. These conditions demonstrate a risk of imminent release of extremely hazardous substances. Because of this degree of corrosion, the vessels, piping, and/or valves may fail, resulting in a catastrophic release,” according to the report.
V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources spokesman Jamal Nielsen and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily News .
The EPA report also noted that, “Many valves and piping on the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) process are in an advanced state of corrosion and disrepair,” which “demonstrate a risk of fire and/or explosion.”
In addition, “many valves and piping on the Anhydrous Ammonia Drum are in an advanced state of corrosion and disrepair,” which “demonstrate a risk of catastrophic release of anhydrous ammonia and off-facility impact.”
Inspectors also observed exposed electrical wires which could be potential ignition sources, and Port Hamilton representatives, “could not confirm if the wires were live or disconnected from the electrical system,” according to the report.
The amine reduction unit also had several corroded components, and “Gaseous hydrogen sulfide potentially entrained in the Unit may present an extreme health hazard in the event of an accidental release,” according to the report.
“Liquid was observed leaking from failed pipe-tank welds on all of the drain lines of the #6 Crude Desalter Unit,” according to the report, “which is indicative of the process not having been adequately inspected or maintained for a significant period and a systemic lack of facility process preventative maintenance.”
A Coker supply tank “partially imploded in 2020” while being operated by Limetree Bay, and Port Hamilton told EPA inspectors that “the tank implosion apparently was the result of a failed relief vent during routine offloading of the tank, along with the concomitant failure of other, redundant pressure relief devices on the tank, apparently through lack of routine preventative maintenance,” according to the report.
Further it noted that “the Coker Supply Tank was subsequently inspected by an API-certified inspector who determined it to be fit for limited service if its contents remained below an established fill volume. The tank is still in service and contains 12,000 barrels of heavy oil.”
Refinery manager Fermin Rodriguez and Chambers did not respond to questions from The Daily News on Monday.
A day after the EPA’s report, Port Hamilton released a statement from Fermin Rodriguez noting the company “wishes to assure the public that despite recent reports of concerns about the safety of the facility, the Company continues maintaining the facility it purchased in January of this year in preparation for a safe start up.” .
According to the statement, the EPA inspection “was a collaborative process” with Port Hamilton, and the company will provide additional information in response to the EPA requests.
“We have a team of experienced refinery personnel, who are supported by industry experts, monitoring systems daily, working diligently to mitigate any potential safety hazards,” Rodriguez said.
In July, Chambers told The Daily News through a spokeswoman that he would answer questions about Port Hamilton’s plans at a media tour of the refinery.
The company never scheduled the tour and has not responded to any questions since that time.