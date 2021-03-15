The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating a Feb. 4 flare at Limetree Bay refinery that spewed oil droplets over homes on St. Croix, contaminating at least 63 cisterns with petroleum.
For over a month, residents of St. Croix’s Clifton Hill neighborhood on St. Croix have been complaining about the pollution in online forums.
Limetree Bay finally publicly acknowledged the event in a statement issued on March 3, which gave only vague details.
The company said that “initial investigations did not reveal any impact beyond the refinery’s fence line. Once Limetree was made aware that there was impact to the community, our environmental teams were immediately dispatched to neighboring areas to assess that impact.”
Limetree Bay has ignored repeated inquiries from The Daily News, and has refused to say what date the flare occurred, and how many homes and cisterns were affected.
V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources spokesman Jamal Nielsen has also not respond to questions from The Daily News.
Limetree said in the March 3 statement that, “all applicable regulatory agencies were notified at the time of the incident, and Limetree continues to work with both local and federal agency partners to ensure the continued safety of its personnel, the public and environment.”
While the company did notify territorial agencies, it did not contact any federal agencies, according to EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez.
“EPA was not notified of the incident by Limetree Bay,” Rodriguez wrote in an email Friday, in response to questions from The Daily News. “We did recently learn of the oil droplet air release that occurred on 2/4/21, and have since been in regular communication with LTB.”
The Coast Guard is the “designated Federal On-Scene Coordinator for the coastal zone, which includes almost the entire LTB facility,” Rodriguez wrote. “EPA confirmed with the USCG that LTB did not report the incident to the National Response Center and that the USCG did not respond in this case.”
Rodriguez provided the Daily News with a copy of a March 3 letter from Robert Weldzius, Limetree Bay Refining LLC senior vice president of operations, to Austin Callwood, director of DPNR’s division of environmental protection.
According to the letter, at around 2:30 a.m., Feb. 4, workers were preparing to “quench and open” a coke drum as part of the normal shutdown process.
But, rather than introduce water slowly, “the quench water control valve was 100% open, resulting in a large quantity of water entering the drum. The water evaporated quickly after contacting the hot coke.”
The system “reacted as designed” and the safety valves opened to relieve pressure, “protecting personnel and equipment. A mixture of oil and water vapor was sent to the containment system, exceeding its capacity and ultimately exiting through the No. 8 flare.”
The refinery “immediately” cut off the water and “at the time of the event, emissions were believed to have been contained within the refinery,” Weldzius wrote. Around 12 hours later, Clifton Hill residents began “complaining of oil droplets on their vehicles and homes,” according to the letter. That evening, DPNR was contacted “as a courtesy,” and the following day, Limetree teams were dispatched to confirm oil droplets on cars and homes.
Weldzius provided a breakdown of the status of the response as of March 3, which DPNR has not shared with the public.
“213 residences were contacted/inspected,” 208 cars were washed, 135 cisterns were sampled — of which, 63 have tested positive for oil as of March 3, and 58 tested clean— 134 roofs were cleaned, according to the letter. 15 cisterns have been cleaned, and “2 residents so far declined to have theirs cleaned.”
Weldzius added that “additional miscellaneous accommodations were made like cleaning of solar panels, replacement of fish ponds, cleaning of sheds, etc.”