The new owners of Limetree Bay refinery must apply for a new wastewater discharge permit, and determine how and why the facility released an excess of benzene before refinery operations can restart, according to a letter from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation were the joint winning bidder with a $62 million bid when the facility was sold at a bankruptcy auction on Dec. 18.
Attorneys representing the companies, Julie Domike and Tom Eagan, questioned the EPA about “permitting and other requirements that need to be met before the restart of the refinery,” and the EPA and Justice Department responded on March 2.
“It is very important to avoid any repeat of the incidents that occurred at the Refinery in the first half of 2021, involving emissions of hydrogen sulfide (H2S), sulfur dioxide (SO2), uncombusted hydrocarbons, and/or flare rainout from the Refinery,” EPA Region 2 Acting Regional Counsel Paul Simon said in the letter to Domike and Eagan.
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act by former owner Hovensa.
A brief and disastrous restart by Limetree Bay in February 2021 resulted in several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.
On May 14, the EPA ordered the refinery to shut down, and former Limetree Bay Chief Executive Officer Jeff Rinker announced a month later that the refinery would remain idle indefinitely.
Before restarting operations, the refinery’s new owners must conduct a root cause and corrective action analysis to identify the cause of any excess emissions, as well as other requirements, including operation of a continuous emission monitoring system, according to Simon.
Simon cautioned Domike and Eagan that the letters “are not intended to be nor should be read as an exhaustive list of the environmental obligations that WIPL and PHRT will need to meet as owner and operator of the Refinery.”
The EPA initially issued Clean Air Act permits to prior owner Hovensa in 2007, and transferred the permits to Limetree Bay in 2018.
The V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources approved Hovensa’s request to replace Limetree Bay Terminals as permitted in 2016, and a 2019 request to add Limetree Bay Refining to the permit is still pending, according to Simon’s letter.
The EPA has delegated permitting authority under the Clean Water Act to DPNR, which administers the Territorial Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, or TPDES permit program, and originally issued a permit to Hovensa in 2008.
“The permit authorized discharges into waters of the Virgin Islands from certain waste streams that were identified in HOVENSA’s permit application, from both the terminal and the Refinery, including storm water runoff, non-process wastewater, ballast water, and process wastewater,” according to the letter.
DPNR automatically transferred the permit to Limetree Bay in 2016 after the company purchased the refinery from Hovensa.
“The permit has been administratively extended and remains in full force and effect, but only as it relates to” Limetree Bay Terminals, and cannot be transferred to the new owners, Simon wrote.
West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation must submit new TPDES permit applications and obtain new discharge permits prior to restarting refinery operations, according to the letter.
The letter also referred to a Jan. 20 email from EPA senior environmental engineer Harish Patel to Neil Morgan, Limetree Bay vice president and refinery general manager, and Catherine Elizee, Limetree Bay’s environmental superintendent.
Patel wrote that on Dec. 3, Limetree reported its root cause analysis for excess benzene emissions to the EPA, claiming that the exceedances occurred only after they began shutdown of the refinery.
Limetree’s own emissions data shows exceedances prior to the May 14 shutdown order and “any efforts by Limetree to de-inventory or take other steps to cease operations at the refinery,” Patel wrote. “The most severe impacts occurred while the refinery was operating; the root cause analysis did not focus on the time periods with the highest and/or most extended exceedances of the action level, and hence the corrective actions — as noncommittal as they are — miss the mark as well.”
Limetree’s analysis is “speculative” and “unconvincing,” Patel said, and the refinery’s new owners will need to conduct “a proper root cause analysis” and take appropriate corrective action to ensure the refinery doesn’t keep discharging excess benzene into the air.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene poisoning has significant public health risks, and “long-term exposure to high levels of benzene in the air can cause leukemia, cancer of the blood-forming organs.”