Limetree Bay refinery, which is currently shut down after spraying oil over neighborhoods on St. Croix, has been ordered to nearly double the number of air monitoring stations around the facility to help detect future chemical releases, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday.
In a letter to Limetree on Wednesday, the EPA directed refinery officials to develop and submit a plan to install, operate and maintain nine hydrogen sulfide (H2S) monitors and nine sulfur dioxide (SO2) monitors on St. Croix.
Refinery officials have 15 days to submit the plan.
“Repeated, recent incidents at the facility have raised significant health concerns and reinforced the need for air monitors to be in place and operational,” according to a news release from EPA spokesman John Senn. “The Limetree refinery is in a community that is disproportionately affected by environmental burdens and addressing environmental justice issues is a priority for EPA.”
EPA Acting Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan noted in a prepared statement that the “monitoring will provide important information about emissions coming from the operations at Limetree’s refinery.
“EPA is in close touch with this community to be responsive to serious pollution concerns, and we will not hesitate to use our authority to ensure companies like Limetree Bay come into compliance with laws that protect clean air,” he said.
Mugdan added that “at the same time, we recognize the economic importance of this business on St. Croix, and EPA stands ready to assist Limetree in understanding its compliance obligations.”
Five of the SO2 monitors are already required by a preexisting permit, and “the other four SO2 monitors and all nine of the H2S monitors are being newly required,” according to the EPA.
The May 14 shutdown order under the Clean Air Act also requires Limetree “to arrange for an independent auditor to evaluate the refinery’s compliance with environmental requirements.”
In May, the EPA installed five air monitors at the five sites where the refinery had previously maintained air monitoring equipment. It’s unclear when Limetree Bay will take over responsibility for testing air quality.
The refinery’s monitoring equipment was not maintained after Hovensa shut down a decade ago, and the inoperable machinery should have been replaced before Limetree Bay restarted operations in February, according to the EPA.
Limetree Bay refinery officials, however, claim they were not specifically required to do air monitoring at the time of the restart, and the parties remain in dispute.
“EPA is working to lend relief and assistance to the surrounding St. Croix community members, many of whom have been sickened by some of the releases from the refinery,” according to the news release.
For more information about the EPA’s air monitoring program around Limetree Bay refinery, visit epa.gov/vi/monitoring-air-near-limetree-bay.