St. Croix residents can breathe a little easier – for now – after the Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that Limetree Bay Terminals and Limetree Bay Refining have been ordered to pause all operations on St. Croix “due to multiple improperly conducted operations that present an imminent risk to public health," according to a news release.
“These repeated incidents at the refinery have been and remain totally unacceptable. Today, I have ordered the refinery to immediately pause all operations until we can be assured that this facility can operate in accordance with laws that protect public health,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement.
“This already overburdened community has suffered through at least four recent incidents that have occurred at the facility, and each had an immediate and significant health impact on people and their property,” Regan said. “EPA will not hesitate to use its authority to enforce the law and protect people from dangerous pollution where they work, live, and play.”
The announcement came less than 24 hours after an online meeting Thursday night joined by nearly 300 people, where St. Croix residents expressed outrage over the government’s failure to shut down the refinery despite four serious accidents in three months.
Residents of the west end in particular have been suffering with noxious gases for days on end, and on at least two occasions, the refinery sprayed a mist of oil over neighborhoods, rendering cistern water dangerous to drink and affecting homes, cars, and crops.
The refinery sprayed a mist of oil over the Clifton Hill neighborhood on Feb. 4, there was an exceedance of sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide on April 22 and 23, there was an issue with the coker unit on May 5 and 6 that "probably released certain hydrocarbons," according to EPA Region 2 acting administrator Walter Mugdan.
On May 7, Sen. Samuel Carrion called on the refinery to shut down, but the local and federal governments allowed Limetree Bay to remain in operation.
The latest flaring incident Wednesday sprayed oil over homes in Enfield Green.
The EPA said Friday that officials have decided to exercise the agency’s emergency legal authority under Clean Air Act Section 303.
“EPA may take this urgent measure when an entity’s actions are substantially endangering public health, welfare, or the environment,” according to the news release distributed by EPA spokesman Elias Rodriguez. “Limetree Bay is located in a community that is disproportionately affected by environmental burdens and its repeated incidents raise significant environmental justice concerns, which are a priority for EPA.”
The federal agency “is working to lend relief and assistance to the surrounding St. Croix community, many of whose members have been sickened by some of the releases. Working with the USVI government, EPA is committed to ensuring that the facility operates in compliance with the law without jeopardizing people’s health and the environment,” according to the statement.
The refinery voluntarily suspended operations on May 12, “following a serious incident that led to exceedance of the emission limit for sulfur dioxide (SO2), a potent toxic gas, endangering the health of nearby communities,” according to the EPA. “Under this order, Limetree is required to pause all refining operations at the facility, arrange for an independent audit of the facility operations, and submit a plan for EPA’s review and approval that addresses the auditors’ recommendations for corrective measures at the refinery. Pursuant to the Clean Air Act, the order will remain in effect for 60 days, unless extended through the United States’ filing of a civil action in court. The refinery operations must remain paused until the order terminates, unless EPA makes a determination that operations can safely resume before then.”
Once refinery operations resume, Limetree “must operate the refinery in a manner that does not present an imminent and substantial endangerment to the public and protects the health and welfare of residents living near the facility.”
Limetree Bay representatives declined an invitation to participate in Thursday's online town hall meeting.
The refinery issued a press release shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, saying that "thus far, investigations have revealed there are scattered impacts to neighborhoods as far west as Estate Whim," caused by Wednesday's flare and oil spray incident. "Residents who may have been affected by the oil release are reminded not to consume the water from their cisterns. Daily water distribution has been established for affected communities."
The company added that "Limetree sincerely apologizes for the impact this has caused the community and will continue to assess the impact and advise if additional neighborhoods are affected. If you think your property may have been impacted by the release, please contact Limetree’s Incident hotline at 340-692-3199."
The EPA has created a website specifically for information related to the investigation into Clean Air Act violations at Limetree Bay: epa.gov/vi/limetree-bay-terminals-and-limetree-bay-refining-llc.