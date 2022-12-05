The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the owners of St. Croix’s idled petroleum refinery to remove “extremely hazardous” chemicals that are leaking from the corroded equipment before they explode or poison the surrounding community, according to a new enforcement consent agreement announced Monday.

“Ensuring the communities near this refinery are protected is front and center in all our work. This consent order will ensure the removal of the ammonia, liquified petroleum gas and other chemicals,” according to a statement from Lisa F. Garcia, EPA regional administrator. “We are holding this facility to the same standards that we hold any refinery or industrial facility — meaning they must not pose a serious risk to workers or community members, and they must follow our environmental laws. EPA’s mission is to protect human health and the environment, and our commitment to advance environmental justice in this community is unwavering.”

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.