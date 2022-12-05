The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the owners of St. Croix’s idled petroleum refinery to remove “extremely hazardous” chemicals that are leaking from the corroded equipment before they explode or poison the surrounding community, according to a new enforcement consent agreement announced Monday.
“Ensuring the communities near this refinery are protected is front and center in all our work. This consent order will ensure the removal of the ammonia, liquified petroleum gas and other chemicals,” according to a statement from Lisa F. Garcia, EPA regional administrator. “We are holding this facility to the same standards that we hold any refinery or industrial facility — meaning they must not pose a serious risk to workers or community members, and they must follow our environmental laws. EPA’s mission is to protect human health and the environment, and our commitment to advance environmental justice in this community is unwavering.”
Following a fire at the refinery in August, EPA inspectors found that chemicals are not being properly managed, and the federal agency publicly reported that the situation was causing an ongoing threat to St. Croix residents.
The latest owner of the troubled facility, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, “is pleased to announce it has reached agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,” according to a statement issued Monday in response to the EPA announcement. “The leadership team at Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation is looking forward to working closely with the EPA and has already made strides to fully deliver on the EPA’s requests.”
“We at Port Hamilton agree that the safety and health of our refinery workers, the St. Croix community, and the local environment are of the utmost importance and will remain at the forefront of our operations. In fact, we quickly initiated action once the EPA informed us of their concerns about chemical substances,” according to a written statement by Charles Chambers, principal owner of Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
Chambers and refinery manager Fermin Rodriguez did not respond to follow up questions from The Daily News on Monday after the release of the company’s statement.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., reached for comment Monday via his spokesperson, Richard Motta Jr., sought to take credit for the agreement, noting via email that it was “welcomed news” and that the EPA and Port Hamilton are on a “pathway to safely restoring this key economic driver in our community.”
The email also noted that Government House had taken “strides to achieve the necessary balance between protecting the health of St. Croix and residents” who live or work near the refinery and that V.I. government would remain “focused on working with the EPA an Port Hamilton to achieve that balance safely.”
The consent order requires Port Hamilton to “remove all ammonia, liquified petroleum gas (or LPG), amines and hydrogen sulfide from the equipment at the facility. These chemicals have been used for refinery processes,” according to the EPA.
The chemicals were leftover from a disastrous restart effort in 2021 under former owners Limetree Bay Refining, which resulted in an emergency EPA shutdown order after the facility sprayed surrounding homes and farms with oil droplets, contaminating the local water supply.
According to the written media statement Chambers issued Monday, the company was still working to do its own inspection of the facility.
“We had already retained certified third-party experts to complete an inspection as part of our corporate due diligence to restart the refinery and immediately engaged them to help us address the mechanical integrity concerns of EPA. We have since implemented measures to enhance the safety of our operations as we complete the work requested by the EPA,” Chambers said in the statement.
While Chambers said in July that investors anticipated hiring additional workers in September and restarting refinery operations within a year, the EPA announced last month that the refinery will remain idle for at least the next two to three years as the dangerously dilapidated facility undergoes further review and permitting requirements.
Port Hamilton promised to “remain in close collaboration with the EPA in the coming weeks and assures the community of its unwavering attention to continue maintaining the safety of the operations and mechanical integrity of the facility based on accepted industry standards,” according to the statement issued Monday.
“Even further, the PHRT team commits to engaging with the St. Croix community to keep them abreast of next steps,” the statement added.
Chambers and other investors from the Jamaica-based company West Indies Petroleum have said little publicly since purchasing the refinery in a bankruptcy auction, and details of the refinery’s ownership remain murky.
“After holding an auction, the bankruptcy court on Dec. 21, 2021, declared West Indies Petroleum Ltd. (WIPL) and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation LLLP (PHRT) as the winning bidders for the refinery. The sale of the Limetree assets closed on Jan. 21, 2022,” EPA spokesman Stephen McBay said in an email Monday.
“WIPL has subsequently asserted that it is not an owner of the facility and that only PHRT is the owner, but it has not provided documentation substantiating this. Nonetheless, PHRT has agreed to undertake the work under this Order,” McBay explained.
The order requires the company “to hire experts to safely remove chemicals that are not being properly managed at the facility in equipment that EPA had identified as being of concern after an EPA inspection. The Order on Consent requires full access for EPA to be on-site to oversee the work and safety measures in the short term until the chemicals are removed or secured,” according to the EPA.
The agreement also requires Port Hamilton “to take certain interim measures, beginning immediately, during the period before the materials are addressed, including increased monitoring and inspections of the systems containing the amine, ammonia and LPG, and actions to improve emergency preparedness,” according to the EPA.
Chambers and Rodriguez have not responded to past questions from The Daily News about the types and quantities of chemicals still being stored at the facility, but the EPA announcement provides some details as to the volume still on site.
“Over 40,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia are reported to be at the refinery. Piping and many valves on the liquified petroleum gas (LPG) unit are in an advanced state of corrosion and disrepair. The equipment contains over 37,000 pounds of LPG,” according to the EPA.
Once approved by the EPA, the contractor will have 30 days to assess the systems containing anhydrous ammonia, LPG, amine, and hydrogen sulfide and determine how to safely remove those chemicals.
“The contractors will provide its options report to EPA within seven days of completing these actions. EPA will review the report and provide any comments. Work on the removal must start within five days of EPA’s approval. The order also requires reports to be submitted to EPA during and upon the completion of work. The order provides for EPA’s oversight of all work and contains enforcement provisions,” according to the EPA.
Following a petroleum coke fire at the facility in August, the EPA “identified safety concerns, including corrosion of piping and valves, that could result in a chemical release or fire, particularly in areas where large quantities of ammonia, LPG, and amine and hydrogen sulfide are located. EPA alerted the company to the deficiencies and issued a detailed inspection report, which was also shared with the public. Today’s action addresses the most serious of those issues first and EPA will continue its work to address other environmental issues at the refinery going forward,” according to the EPA.