The former Limetree Bay oil refinery on St. Croix will remain idle for at least the next two to three years, after the Environmental Protection Agency said the dangerously dilapidated facility must undergo further review and permitting requirements.

The EPA announced Thursday that the refinery may not resume operations without first obtaining a new comprehensive Clean Air Act permit, known as a Prevention of Significant Deterioration or PSD permit. The refinery has an existing PSD permit, which was last modified in 2011.

