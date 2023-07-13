U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives say removal of dangerous chemicals is proceeding smoothly at the Port Hamilton refinery on St. Croix, but the refinery’s future remains unclear as legal battles continue over permits and other requirements necessary for a potential restart.
At a virtual community meeting Wednesday, EPA Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan and Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia provided updates on efforts to remove chemicals left over from the disastrous 2021 restart attempt by Limetree Bay Refinery.
Accidental releases sprayed oil droplets over surrounding neighborhoods, contaminating drinking water and farmland.
Mugdan said that impact on residents “was not something we were in a position to pursue,” but there are ongoing lawsuits aimed at forcing the refinery’s former operators to pay for clean drinking water and remediation.
“We also know there have been a lot of unsatisfactory outcomes there that have not been resolved,” Mugdan said.
Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe was also present for Wednesday’s meeting, and said she wanted to “impress upon you how much those of us in Washington are thinking about communities in St. Croix and the challenges that you’re dealing with.”
Jen Valiulis, director of the St. Croix Environmental Association, said the community needs to be protected from any future activity at the refinery, and she is concerned about pushback to the consent decree and permitting requirements designed to ensure the refinery doesn’t pollute the island’s air and water.
“I really worry that we are being set up for further harm, and potential disaster even,” Valiulis said.
In an effort to prevent leftover chemicals from being accidentally released from the refinery’s deteriorating infrastructure, the EPA has been monitoring ongoing removal efforts, which are being paid for by the refinery’s current owner, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation.
Chris Jimenez, the EPA’s on-scene coordinator, said removal of 8,400 gallons of ammonia was completed on May 14, and containers of the chemical were shipped to Texas for reuse.
Liquid used to rinse remaining ammonia from the refinery will also be disposed of, he said.
The last removal of liquid and vapor amines was completed on June 27th, and totaled 320,000 gallons that filled 63 containers. Sixty-two of the containers have been shipped to Texas for disposal, with two containers remaining.
Cleaning work is ongoing, and plans for disposal of that liquid “is currently in the works,” Jimenez said.
The third chemical being removed is liquid propane gas, or LPG, and they have filled three containers with 16,000 gallons so far. The operation was paused because three additional containers are needed, and one has arrived with two more on the way.
Contractors will be mobilizing on the 17th, and removal will continue on the 18th and is expected to take about two weeks and generate an additional 15,000 gallons, which will be shipped to the container port for staging for 10 days, before being shipped off island, Jimenez said.
V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Director Daryl Jaschen and Health Department representative Jeannette Guzman said their departments are also collaborating on monitoring and response planning with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources and EPA.
Jaschen said they’ve also ensured that removal efforts will stop if a storm starts approaching the territory, and remaining chemicals will be secured.
Former V.I. Attorney General Claude Walker was recently named Senior Adviser for Virgin Islands Affairs in the EPA Regional Administrator’s Office, and he spoke briefly during Wednesday’s meeting.
He’s glad to be back home in the territory, and “there’s a lot of work to be done,” and “EPA definitely will fulfill its obligations,” Walker said. “I’m very proud to be a part of this effort.”
There are ongoing legal battles over Port Hamilton’s unwillingness to become a party to the consent decree, and Mugdan said the EPA is still waiting for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rule on Port Hamilton’s appeal of the EPA’s requirement that they obtain a Prevention of Significant Deterioriation Permit before restarting refining operations.
Wednesday’s meeting was also Mugdan’s last, as he is retiring from the EPA after 48 years.
Garcia and others thanked him for his service, and Mugdan said he appreciated the opportunity to help St. Croix.