U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives say removal of dangerous chemicals is proceeding smoothly at the Port Hamilton refinery on St. Croix, but the refinery’s future remains unclear as legal battles continue over permits and other requirements necessary for a potential restart.

At a virtual community meeting Wednesday, EPA Regional Administrator Walter Mugdan and Region 2 Administrator Lisa Garcia provided updates on efforts to remove chemicals left over from the disastrous 2021 restart attempt by Limetree Bay Refinery.

