EPA says gas exceedance was recorded at Limetree Bay refinery Friday night

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. told St. Croix residents Monday that the source of noxious odors still plaguing the island’s west end remains a mystery, but the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says federal investigators are focusing on Limetree Bay refinery, where an exceedance of hydrogen sulfide was recorded Friday night.
During his weekly press briefing, Bryan said repeatedly that the government has not identified the cause of the smells.
“I’ve been very careful with this issue, making sure that we don’t accuse anybody until we have concrete proof of what’s going on. Residents continue to complain about nauseous feeling and the refinery has been shut down since last week, so that is real bothersome to us because our goal here is to find out what the problem is,” Bryan said.
He added that “after my discussions with them last week, they agreed to shut down the refinery. So, we’ll see now if the scent disappears or if it continues to remain, and if there is some other source causing that,” Bryan said.
On Friday, the EPA said in a news release that federal regulators had ordered Limetree Bay to pause all operations on St. Croix “due to multiple improperly conducted operations that present an imminent risk to public health.” The order will remain in place for 60 days unless further modified.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta did not respond to a request from The Daily News on Friday for comment from Bryan on the EPA’s shutdown order.
Residents complained of continued odors Friday evening, and according to the EPA, the source of the smell isn’t mysterious.
“Limetree Bay advised us on Friday, after receiving the EPA’s order, that ‘residual hydrocarbons from refinery units that have been shut down are being combusted in the refinery flare until all hydrocarbons have been safely evacuated from the units,’” EPA Region 2 Public Affairs Director Mary Mears said in an email Monday, in response to questions from The Daily News.
Bryan said during the press conference that “the only thing they’re doing now is clearing their line, and any excess fuel that they can’t send to the tank, I guess it will be sent to the flare.”
But Bryan was adamant that investigators have not found definitive evidence that Limetree is the source of the gases.
“We don’t know where it’s coming from. I think the first step would be to find out where it’s coming from before we say it’s coming from these facilities because now, the facility isn’t even on,” Bryan said. “So, I mean, for us to be presuming I think is unfair and we have been trying to get Limetree to give us everything and they’ve been cooperative, we’ve been in talks with them, we’re meeting with them again this week. Throughout last week we met, we haven’t picked up this H2S or this smell. There’s several different types of smell being reported. The important thing now is not to figure out how to cast blame, but figure out where it is coming from and how to get it to stop.”
Mears said the EPA “worked over the weekend to get its monitoring up and running. Potentially corresponding to an increase in odor complaints, EPA did get a reading on one of our monitors on Friday night that showed a level that exceeded a threshold value set for hydrogen sulfide (H2S), which EPA refers to as a Tier 1 Action Level. This and other threshold levels for hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide (SO2), which EPA is working to post online soon, was developed in consultation with federal and state health experts.”
The threshold for H2S is 0.01 parts per million, “and the highest level monitored by EPA on Friday night was 0.012 ppm. The level corresponds to a level at which greater than 50% of the population may be expected to experience odors,” Mears said. “This 0.012 ppm level was measured at the monitor station west of the facility and occurred Friday, May 14th between 10:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. EPA immediately notified the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Health and the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.”
Exposure to hydrogen sulfide may cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory system, as well as more serious symptoms, depending on the level and duration of exposure.
Mears said Friday night “has been the only measured exceedance of a threshold value at any monitor so far.”
When asked if the EPA has any indication that the smell could have another cause, such as an asphalt plant or sewer gas, Mears said the EPA can “really only speak to one reading that was likely to have produced odors.” “Our efforts are focused on LTB.”
Bryan said investigators have “tried every facility — we’ve looked at the landfill, the asphalt plants, we’ve looked at Diageo, Cruzan Rum, every industrial facility we’ve gone through the bush, looked to see if there was some illegal burning of any material. We can’t find it. As you know, it’s not like the first time we’ve been here. We had the situation with Central High School where it took us a significant amount of time to figure out that it was sewer gas that was there.”
Bryan said local and federal officials will continue working “to try to figure out what the problem is and where that smell is coming from, not only from their facility but from any facility that we have and any other source where this burning smell may be coming from.”
Bryan said V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources staff are working in conjunction with the EPA to establish five air monitors, two of which are already in place.
There was no independent monitoring of the refinery when it restarted operations in February, and the government had been relying on the facility to report flares, oil sprays, and other issues — of which there have been many. That reporting is required by the refinery’s federal consent decree, and “they’re complying with their mandate to report releases. And yes, it is very concerning to me that we’re still smelling this thing because we need to find out what it is,” Bryan said.
Complaints from residents are still coming in and “we had an individual report to the hospital I think last night or over the weekend, so it makes us even more concerned now, we need to find where this thing is coming from,” Bryan said.
St. Croix resident Eric Douglas said Monday the refinery could continue to produce gases despite the shutdown.
A chemical and environmental engineer who now runs a small firm providing services to industrial clients, Douglas said he worked as a tech service engineer on process units in the refinery in the 1990s.
The refinery has shut down, “but it’s not like turning off the engine to a car,” Douglas said. “Shutting down doesn’t mean idle, it doesn’t mean that you’re done.”
Not only do super-heated units need time to cool down, but pressurized equipment may need to be relieved by sending hydrocarbons to the flare, as the refinery did Friday evening. Beyond that, Douglas said, the refinery needs to determine what was causing the problems in the first place — and it’s not likely to be one single problem, as the type of issues reported since February have been varied.
And maintenance will need to continue on the specialized equipment to ensure everything is kept in working order, so “just because they’ve shut down processing, it doesn’t mean that they’re not engaging in activities that could potentially cause additional releases,” Douglas said.
Douglas said the recent oil sprays and flaring incidents were indicative of deeper issues.
“If you have an upset condition in one of the units, you can’t just shut down the unit and bam, everything gets shut down. Your way out of danger, out of trouble, is to route the gases and liquids to the flare,” and prevent a potential explosion, Douglas said.
During a particularly fiery incident Wednesday, “that flare got damaged,” Douglas said. “You can see a bulge in it.”
The economic value of Limetree Bay is enormous, and many on St. Croix are employed at the refinery and reliant on its continued operation — which Douglas said can cause political motivations to conflict with the scientific evidence.
“I agree with the EPA that this is not normal,” Douglas said. “It’s a good thing that the EPA’s here because that’s like a third party. An independent agency that’s there to overlook what they’re doing.”
Douglas declined to speculate on what’s causing the recent incidents, but said they shouldn’t be happening after Limetree Bay spent a massive amount of time and money overhauling the refinery.
“They spent billions of dollars to renovate that facility and they’ve had a number of incidents. That is not normal,” Douglas said.